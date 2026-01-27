ETV Bharat / bharat

India Energy Week 2026: PM Modi Announces Signing Of India-EU Free Trade Agreement; Highlights Global Energy Opportunities

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the signing of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), describing it as a landmark pact that accounts for 25 per cent of global GDP and nearly one-third of global trade.

Virtually addressing the fourth edition of the India Energy Week (IEW) 2026, the Prime Minister congratulated all stakeholders on the EU-India trade deal and termed it a major development. "A significant agreement was signed between India and Europe on Monday," he said, adding that the pact is being discussed as the 'mother of all deals' and will create vast opportunities for 140 crore Indians and millions of Europeans.

Calling it an excellent example of coordination between two major economies, Modi said the agreement will strengthen global trade and supply chains. He noted that the India-EU FTA will complement India's trade agreements with the United Kingdom and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).