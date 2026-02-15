ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Energy Procurement Will Be Driven By Factors Like Costs, Risks And Availability: Jaishankar

New Delhi: India is very much wedded to its policy of "strategic autonomy" and the country's energy procurement will be driven by factors like costs, risks and availability, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday against the backdrop of Washington's claim that New Delhi has agreed to stop importing Russian crude oil.

In an interactive session alongside German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul at the Munich Security Conference, Jaishankar said the global energy market is "complex" and India's oil companies will take decisions based on what they consider to be in their best interest.

"We are very much wedded to strategic autonomy because it is very much a part of our history and our evolution. And it is something which is very deep, it is something which cuts across the political spectrum as well," he said.

"As far as energy issues are concerned, this is a complex market today. I think the oil companies in India, as in Europe, as probably in other parts of the world, look at availability, look at costs, look at risks and take decisions that they feel are in their best interest," he said.

The external affairs minister was responding to a question on whether India will stop buying Russian oil under the provisions of a trade deal and if such a move could impact New Delhi's policy of strategic autonomy.

India has not yet confirmed or denied Washington's claim that it has committed to stopping the procurement of Russian crude oil.