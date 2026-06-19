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India Emerging As 'Trusted Partner' To The World: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with world leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains in eastern France. ( PTI )

Paris: India is emerging as a "trusted partner" to the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, underlining that the country is investing across sectors that will drive growth, innovation and opportunity for generations to come.

Addressing the Indian diaspora here, Modi also said that this is a defining period in India's journey, where aspirations are reaching new heights.

"There was a time when relations between countries were determined solely by trade, but today, trust has become just as important alongside trade," Modi told the gathering at Salle Playel, one of the largest indoor venues in the French capital.

"Every country wants a reliable supply chain. Every country wants a stable partnership. Every country is in search of such partners on whom trust can be placed for the long term, and at such a time, India is emerging as a trusted partner in the world," the prime minister said.

Modi said that at the G7 meeting in Evian, he emphasised the importance of partnerships based on trust. "Bharat’s message to the G7 Summit was clear: global governance will only be effective when it is inclusive; global growth will be sustainable when it is shared; and technology will truly benefit humanity when it is trusted," he said.

Modi said that the world is experiencing a period of uncertainty and disruption. "In these challenging times, the partnership between France and India has become a strong pillar of trust, stability, and cooperation," he said, noting that the two sides have elevated their relationship to the status of a Special Global Strategic Partnership.

He said the two countries are launching the TRISHNA satellite next year. "This satellite will contribute to ensuring water and food security in the world," he added.