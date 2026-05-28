ETV Bharat / bharat

India Emerges As World Leader In Rice Production, Sets New Records In Wheat, Maize, Oilseed: Agriculture Ministry

New Delhi: The Ministry of Agriculture on Thursday informed at the National Kharif Campaign 2026 in New Delhi that the foodgrain production has increased compared to last year with India emerging as the world leader in rice production and setting new records in wheat, maize and oilseed cultivation.

Agriculture ministers, senior officials, scientists and representatives from the ICAR came together at the National Kharif Campaign 2026 in New Delhi today to discuss ongoing preparations for the upcoming Kharif season to ensure farmers receive better planning, superior technology, and enhanced support.

At the session, the Agriculture Ministry revealed that in 2025-26, the country's total foodgrain production has reached 376.563 million tonnes, an increase of around 18.8 million tonnes compared to the previous year.

In rice production, India has set a new record of 154.024 million tonnes, emerging as the world leader in this sector. Wheat production has been recorded at 120.657 million tonnes and maize production at 55.092 million tonnes, figures that represent record levels in their own right.

The projected oilseed production for this year is estimated at 43.059 million tonnes. Within this category, groundnut production has reached 13.074 million tonnes and rapeseed-mustard production stands at 13.768 million tonnes, both constituting record levels.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the government has accelerated preparations for Kharif Crops, ensuring the nation's food security, improving farmers' livelihoods, and providing nutritious diets to the citizens.

Chouhan said that "Team Agriculture" encompasses not only the Central government but also the state governments, ICAR scientists, officials from both the Centre and the states, FPO representatives, and the entire collective dedicated to the advancement of agriculture. “Agriculture is a state subject, consequently, optimal results emanate from the states themselves, while the Central government assumes a supportive role,” he pointed out.