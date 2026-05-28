India Emerges As World Leader In Rice Production, Sets New Records In Wheat, Maize, Oilseed: Agriculture Ministry
The foodgrain production in India has reached 376.563 million tonnes, which is an increase of around 18.8 million tonnes than last year.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Agriculture on Thursday informed at the National Kharif Campaign 2026 in New Delhi that the foodgrain production has increased compared to last year with India emerging as the world leader in rice production and setting new records in wheat, maize and oilseed cultivation.
Agriculture ministers, senior officials, scientists and representatives from the ICAR came together at the National Kharif Campaign 2026 in New Delhi today to discuss ongoing preparations for the upcoming Kharif season to ensure farmers receive better planning, superior technology, and enhanced support.
At the session, the Agriculture Ministry revealed that in 2025-26, the country's total foodgrain production has reached 376.563 million tonnes, an increase of around 18.8 million tonnes compared to the previous year.
In rice production, India has set a new record of 154.024 million tonnes, emerging as the world leader in this sector. Wheat production has been recorded at 120.657 million tonnes and maize production at 55.092 million tonnes, figures that represent record levels in their own right.
The projected oilseed production for this year is estimated at 43.059 million tonnes. Within this category, groundnut production has reached 13.074 million tonnes and rapeseed-mustard production stands at 13.768 million tonnes, both constituting record levels.
Speaking on the occasion, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the government has accelerated preparations for Kharif Crops, ensuring the nation's food security, improving farmers' livelihoods, and providing nutritious diets to the citizens.
Chouhan said that "Team Agriculture" encompasses not only the Central government but also the state governments, ICAR scientists, officials from both the Centre and the states, FPO representatives, and the entire collective dedicated to the advancement of agriculture. “Agriculture is a state subject, consequently, optimal results emanate from the states themselves, while the Central government assumes a supportive role,” he pointed out.
“The Ministry is currently hosting extensive discussions regarding preparations for the Kharif and Rabi seasons, ensuring the availability of suitable seeds for sowing, and effectively implementing agricultural missions at the grassroots level,” he added.
Two more conferences are scheduled to be held in the north eastern and southern regions of India, the dates for which will be finalised shortly. States possess distinct agricultural practices and climatic conditions. Consequently, discussions held at the regional level prove to be far more practical and effective. When discussions are conducted with states in smaller groups, it allows for a detailed examination of each state's specific problems and requirements, an official said.
According to the classification established by the ICAR, the country can be broadly categorised into eight distinct agro-climatic zones. The objective is to organise regional conferences based on these eight zones rather than the current five to ensure that agricultural schemes and strategies effectively reach the grassroots level.
Officials said that in collaboration with the states, detailed discussions will be held regarding improved seeds, increasing the seed replacement rate, demonstrations, and processing infrastructure. Climate change is a major challenge for the agricultural sector and the Ministry observed that farming conditions are changing rapidly due to shifting weather patterns and erratic rainfall.
Temperatures are consistently rising, often, there are spells of excessive rainfall followed by prolonged dry intervals. In such an environment, necessary measures to ensure that farming remains secure and sustainable will also be deliberated upon.
The Integrated Farming Model would also be discussed as a means to enhance the incomes of small and marginal farmers. Given the small average size of landholdings in the country, deliberations will focus on how farmers can generate higher returns from limited land resources. Farmers require support not only for crop production but also for post-harvest management and protection against risks. Disparities still persist among states regarding the distribution of agricultural credit, while some states receive very low levels of farm credit, others receive significantly more. If farmers have access to Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) and capital for investment, they will be better equipped to undertake improved farming practices.
Also Read