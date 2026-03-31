ETV Bharat / bharat

With 3,561 IRCCs, India Emerges As Global Leader In Issuing Compliance Certificates Under Nagoya Protocol

New Delhi: India has emerged as the global leader in issuing Internationally Recognized Certificates of Compliance (IRCCs) under the Nagoya Protocol on Access and Benefit-sharing (ABS), accounting for over 56 per cent of all certificates issued worldwide, the Ministry of Environment said on Tuesday.

According to the latest data from the ABS Clearing-House, India has issued 3,561 IRCCs out of a global total of 6,311, placing it far ahead of all other countries in implementing the protocol, the ministry said.

Of 142 countries registered on the ABS Clearing-House, a global platform that promotes transparency and accountability, only 34 have issued IRCCs so far. India is followed by France with 964 certificates, Spain (320), Argentina (257), Panama (156) and Kenya (144).

"This reaffirms India’s strong commitment to fair and transparent use of biological resources and or associated knowledge," the Ministry said.

What Is Nagoya Protocol And What are IRCCs?