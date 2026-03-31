With 3,561 IRCCs, India Emerges As Global Leader In Issuing Compliance Certificates Under Nagoya Protocol
The Nagoya Protocol is an international treaty that ensures the "fair and equitable sharing of benefits" arising from the use of genetic resources.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 10:11 AM IST
New Delhi: India has emerged as the global leader in issuing Internationally Recognized Certificates of Compliance (IRCCs) under the Nagoya Protocol on Access and Benefit-sharing (ABS), accounting for over 56 per cent of all certificates issued worldwide, the Ministry of Environment said on Tuesday.
According to the latest data from the ABS Clearing-House, India has issued 3,561 IRCCs out of a global total of 6,311, placing it far ahead of all other countries in implementing the protocol, the ministry said.
Of 142 countries registered on the ABS Clearing-House, a global platform that promotes transparency and accountability, only 34 have issued IRCCs so far. India is followed by France with 964 certificates, Spain (320), Argentina (257), Panama (156) and Kenya (144).
"This reaffirms India’s strong commitment to fair and transparent use of biological resources and or associated knowledge," the Ministry said.
India emerges as Global Leader in issuing Compliance Certificates under Nagoya Protocol@byadavbjp— PIB | MoEFCC (@EnvironmentPib) March 31, 2026
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What Is Nagoya Protocol And What are IRCCs?
The Nagoya Protocol is an international treaty that ensures the "fair and equitable sharing of benefits" arising from the use of genetic resources. It was adopted in 2010 in Nagoya, Japan and serves as a supplementary agreement to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD). CBD is considered a landmark 1992 international treaty from the Earth Summit focused on conserving biodiversity, ensuring sustainable use of its components, and promoting fair benefit-sharing from genetic resources.
Under the Nagoya Protocol, countries granting access to genetic resources and associated traditional knowledge are required to issue IRCCs. These certificates serve as official evidence that Prior Informed Consent has been obtained and that Mutually Agreed Terms have been established between users and providers of resources. The details are then uploaded to the ABS Clearing-House.
IRCCs play a crucial role in tracking how genetic resources are used, from research and innovation to eventual commercial applications, ensuring that benefits are shared fairly with the provider country.
'Effective Implementation'
"India’s leading position reflects the effective implementation of its ABS framework under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, implemented through the National Biodiversity Authority at the central level, State Biodiversity Boards/ Union territory Biodiversity Councils at the state level and Biodiversity Management Committees at the local level," the Ministry said.
Streamlined procedures and strong institutional mechanisms, it said, have enabled efficient processing of applications and ensured compliance with international obligations.
"This achievement highlights India’s proactive role in global biodiversity governance and its continued efforts to promote the fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from the use of biological resources. It also aligns with international goals on biodiversity conservation and sustainable use, strengthening India’s position as a key player in implementing global environmental agreements," the Ministry added.
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