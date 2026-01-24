ETV Bharat / bharat

India Emerges As A Top Global Investment Magnet Despite Global Headwinds: Survey

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: India is strengthening its position as one of the world’s most attractive investment destinations, even as global markets grapple with slowing growth, geopolitical uncertainty and tightening financial conditions. According to PwC’s 29th Annual Global CEO Survey: India perspective, the country has climbed from fifth place last year to emerge as one of the most preferred territories for planned investments by global CEOs.

The global CEO Survey with 4,454 respondents from all over the world, including almost 50 from India, appears to demonstrate the high level of optimism and sustained faith in India's Economic path ahead of time. At the same moment, many other advanced and Emerging Markets are beginning to experience slowdowns in demand, which highlights India's Relative Resiliency and Long-Term Bend toward Growth.

Seventy-seven per cent (77%) of the Indian CEOs surveyed expect domestic economic growth next year, which is considerably higher than the 55% of the worldwide total. In the corporate realm, high expectations are reflected as well, with fifty-seven per cent (57%) of the Indian respondents indicating that they are highly confident about near-term revenue growth within their respective organisations. The latter number is nearly double the equivalent percentage on a global basis.

These numbers, experts say, reflect the growing belief that India’s large consumer base, policy stability, expanding digital infrastructure and reform momentum are cushioning the economy against global turbulence.

Optimism Rooted In India’s Growth Story

Former Chief Statistician of India, Pronab Sen, views the survey findings as a positive reflection of India’s economic narrative, particularly among domestic business leaders.

“This is a positive sign, and the survey should be viewed optimistically,” Sen told ETV Bharat. In Sen's view, "In one sense, the results show the Indian Economic Story and an increasing degree of trust by Indian CEOs in the Indian Economy, which is highly encouraging." Conversely, he cautioned that beyond these encouraging points, we must not start to be complacent.

He pointed out that domestic CEOs currently operate in a relatively protected environment, facing less competition than their global counterparts.

“Domestic CEOs currently face limited competition compared to their counterparts in other parts of the world, which means this optimism exists in a relatively protected environment,” he said.

Sen flagged the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector as a key area of concern. According to him, MSMEs have not yet regained their full economic momentum in the post-demonetisation period.

“For sustained economic growth, the government must focus on strengthening small industries and creating conditions that restore their confidence. Only then will the optimism reflected in such surveys appear truly meaningful,” he added.

Policy Stability And Institutional Confidence Drive Investments

Legal and technology experts argue that India’s rising attractiveness goes beyond short-term macroeconomic indicators. Sakshar Duggal, a cyber law expert, said global investors are increasingly prioritising stability, predictability and long-term vision, areas where India scores strongly.

“India’s growing appeal as a global investment destination is rooted in something deeper than short-term numbers,” Duggal said. “It reflects confidence in India’s institutional maturity, policy predictability, and its ability to deliver growth even when the global economy is navigating uncertainty.”

He added that this convergence of momentum, scale and stability presents a unique opportunity for India to attract high-quality, long-term capital.

Anil Dubey, a cybersecurity expert, provided another observation around this subject by stating that India’s growth in the Digital Space has also contributed greatly to the continued development and improvement of investor confidence in both areas.

“India’s rise as a preferred investment destination in a world facing slower growth is not just macroeconomic optimism,” Dubey said. “It reflects the country’s deep digital strength and growing resilience against emerging risks.”