India Emerges As A Top Global Investment Magnet Despite Global Headwinds: Survey
India is gaining global investor confidence as CEOs remain upbeat on growth and stability despite global uncertainties.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: India is strengthening its position as one of the world’s most attractive investment destinations, even as global markets grapple with slowing growth, geopolitical uncertainty and tightening financial conditions. According to PwC’s 29th Annual Global CEO Survey: India perspective, the country has climbed from fifth place last year to emerge as one of the most preferred territories for planned investments by global CEOs.
The global CEO Survey with 4,454 respondents from all over the world, including almost 50 from India, appears to demonstrate the high level of optimism and sustained faith in India's Economic path ahead of time. At the same moment, many other advanced and Emerging Markets are beginning to experience slowdowns in demand, which highlights India's Relative Resiliency and Long-Term Bend toward Growth.
Seventy-seven per cent (77%) of the Indian CEOs surveyed expect domestic economic growth next year, which is considerably higher than the 55% of the worldwide total. In the corporate realm, high expectations are reflected as well, with fifty-seven per cent (57%) of the Indian respondents indicating that they are highly confident about near-term revenue growth within their respective organisations. The latter number is nearly double the equivalent percentage on a global basis.
These numbers, experts say, reflect the growing belief that India’s large consumer base, policy stability, expanding digital infrastructure and reform momentum are cushioning the economy against global turbulence.
Optimism Rooted In India’s Growth Story
Former Chief Statistician of India, Pronab Sen, views the survey findings as a positive reflection of India’s economic narrative, particularly among domestic business leaders.
“This is a positive sign, and the survey should be viewed optimistically,” Sen told ETV Bharat. In Sen's view, "In one sense, the results show the Indian Economic Story and an increasing degree of trust by Indian CEOs in the Indian Economy, which is highly encouraging." Conversely, he cautioned that beyond these encouraging points, we must not start to be complacent.
He pointed out that domestic CEOs currently operate in a relatively protected environment, facing less competition than their global counterparts.
“Domestic CEOs currently face limited competition compared to their counterparts in other parts of the world, which means this optimism exists in a relatively protected environment,” he said.
Sen flagged the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector as a key area of concern. According to him, MSMEs have not yet regained their full economic momentum in the post-demonetisation period.
“For sustained economic growth, the government must focus on strengthening small industries and creating conditions that restore their confidence. Only then will the optimism reflected in such surveys appear truly meaningful,” he added.
Policy Stability And Institutional Confidence Drive Investments
Legal and technology experts argue that India’s rising attractiveness goes beyond short-term macroeconomic indicators. Sakshar Duggal, a cyber law expert, said global investors are increasingly prioritising stability, predictability and long-term vision, areas where India scores strongly.
“India’s growing appeal as a global investment destination is rooted in something deeper than short-term numbers,” Duggal said. “It reflects confidence in India’s institutional maturity, policy predictability, and its ability to deliver growth even when the global economy is navigating uncertainty.”
He added that this convergence of momentum, scale and stability presents a unique opportunity for India to attract high-quality, long-term capital.
Anil Dubey, a cybersecurity expert, provided another observation around this subject by stating that India’s growth in the Digital Space has also contributed greatly to the continued development and improvement of investor confidence in both areas.
“India’s rise as a preferred investment destination in a world facing slower growth is not just macroeconomic optimism,” Dubey said. “It reflects the country’s deep digital strength and growing resilience against emerging risks.”
However, he cautioned that the influx of smart capital also raises expectations. “Investors and businesses must double down on cybersecurity, AI adoption and risk governance to ensure that growth is both sustainable and secure,” he added.
Cybersecurity And Technology Risks Take Centre Stage
While the survey revealed that investment optimism was still very high amongst Indian CEOs, it also revealed that an increasing number of Indian CEOs are aware of the changes in the risks facing their companies.
One clear indication of this awareness was the increased concerns expressed by CEOs regarding cybersecurity. The rise in both the number of cyberattacks and the sophistication of cyberattack methods has raised significant concerns for companies from both an operational and reputational perspective.
In addition to increasing awareness regarding the need to invest in enterprise-wide cybersecurity measures in 2023, 48% of Indian CEOs stated that they would be increasing the scale of their cybersecurity investments, which is in line with the increased international average of 47%. This illustrates that Indian companies do not consider investing in cybersecurity primarily or even significantly as a compliance issue, but rather, cybersecurity is now viewed as one of the top strategic priorities of Indian companies.
Technology-based disruptions to industries are still a major issue for most industries. Technology disruption affects companies on two levels: firstly, at a corporate level, and secondly, at an operational level. At the corporate level, 66% of Indian CEOs have concerns regarding the inability to keep pace with emerging technology and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). In contrast, only 42% of CEOs worldwide expressed similar concerns regarding emerging technologies and the fast-paced changes within the field of AI.
Innovation-led Diversification Is Gaining In Popularity
The survey also supports the growing trend of diversification within Indian companies and points out the increased focus by Indian companies on entering into new sectors as a means of future growth. According to the survey, 57% of Indian CEOs stated that during the past five years their companies have entered into at least one new sector. This is a significant increase from the previous year's survey (39%) and significantly higher than the worldwide average of 42%.
Technology is the most attractive destination for diversification, with 20% of Indian CEOs indicating plans to venture into the sector over the next three years. Industrial manufacturing (16%) and aerospace and defence (14%) follow closely, reflecting alignment with national priorities such as Make in India and defence indigenisation.
Globally, companies that have diversified into new sectors generate, on average, 20% of their revenue from these new ventures, highlighting the potential payoff of strategic expansion.
Half of India's CEOs believe their speed to market for launching new products and services is faster than their peers, though 36% admit it is slower, suggesting room for improvement in innovation execution.
Despite recognising the value of collaboration, 43% of Indian CEOs have yet to partner with external players to drive innovation, potentially limiting access to new ideas, technologies and markets.
AI: From Pilot Projects To Performance Driver
Artificial intelligence continues to be viewed as a strategic enabler, though scaling remains uneven. The survey found that 37% of Indian CEOs are applying AI to demand generation to a moderate or large extent, while 36% are using AI in products, services and customer experiences.
Where AI has been implemented at scale, results are tangible. About 32% of CEOs reported revenue growth, while 27% cited cost reductions, reinforcing the business case for moving beyond pilot projects.
In the context of India’s Viksit Bharat vision, many CEOs see AI as a key driver of productivity gains and competitive differentiation. However, the survey underscores that sustained value from AI will depend on robust data readiness, talent development, governance frameworks and trust, areas where many Indian organisations still see gaps.
Leadership Challenges Ahead
Commenting on the findings, Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India, said the survey reflects strong confidence in India’s long-term fundamentals, while also highlighting emerging leadership challenges.
“India’s position as a preferred investment destination illustrates the confidence global and domestic leaders place in its economic fundamentals and long-term growth prospects,” Krishan said. “At the same time, the evolving landscape of cyber and technology risks underscores the need for decisive leadership that balances innovation with resilience.”