ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Electoral Process Among Most Transparent In World: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Ahmedabad: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar has said India's electoral process is among the most transparent in the world as verification is carried out at every stage, from electoral rolls to counting of votes.

He was speaking at the 'Interaction with Booth Level Officers' programme held at Atal Kalam Hall of Gujarat University on Friday.

"At every stage of India's electoral process, political parties, candidates or their agents continuously carry out verification. Therefore, India's electoral process is among the most transparent electoral processes in the world," an official release quoted Kumar as saying.

The electoral rolls are continuously verified with the participation of political parties and their Booth Level Agents (BLAs), he said.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are responsible for identifying cases, such as Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Foreigner (ASDDF), while ensuring that eligible voters remain on the electoral rolls, the CEC added. The name of every eligible Indian citizen who has completed 18 years of age should be included in the electoral rolls, he said.

Explaining the transparency of the polling process, he said that before polling begins, EVMs and VVPATs are checked during a mock poll in the presence of candidates' polling agents. After polling concludes, the procedures related to the EVM results are completed in the presence of candidates' agents, and the necessary documents are signed, the release said.

Similarly, during counting, votes recorded in the EVMs are verified against the votes mentioned in Form 17C in the presence of the counting agents of candidates, it added.