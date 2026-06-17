'India's Education System Pressurises, Oppresses, Tramples Its Students': Rahul Gandhi Ups The Ante On NDA Govt At Kota Event
Addressing students at the Chhatron Ki Goonj, Gandhi said the country's leadership was duty bound to protect every single student.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Kota: Upping the ante on the NDA government at the centre over the NEET paper leak and CBSE OSM fiascos, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that India's education system “pressurises, oppresses and tramples its students” he said was “not good for the nation”.
Addressing a massive crowd of students at the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'(students' voices) event in coaching hub Kota in Rajasthan, Gandhi expressed concern over the student suicides after the NEET paper leak while urging people to work together to ensure such incidents do not recur.
LIVE: #ChhatronKiGoonj | Kota Maha Rally | Rajasthan https://t.co/aSefoR18fI— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 17, 2026
“India's education system pressurises its students, gives them stress, oppresses them tramples them and this is not good for the nation. I want all of us to work together to ensure that no other student in this crowd and country ever feels what this young lady did ever feels the desire to kill themselves,” the Congress MP said while referring to a recent suicide by a girl student after the paper leak.
He said that the youth are India's future and the country's leadership was duty bound to “protect every single young Indian, every single student”.
“In India's education system, we don't respect the options of the students,” he said.