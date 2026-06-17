ETV Bharat / bharat

'India's Education System Pressurises, Oppresses, Tramples Its Students': Rahul Gandhi Ups The Ante On NDA Govt At Kota Event

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a students' gathering in Kota ( Screengrab: X/RahulGandhi )

Kota: Upping the ante on the NDA government at the centre over the NEET paper leak and CBSE OSM fiascos, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that India's education system “pressurises, oppresses and tramples its students” he said was “not good for the nation”. Addressing a massive crowd of students at the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'(students' voices) event in coaching hub Kota in Rajasthan, Gandhi expressed concern over the student suicides after the NEET paper leak while urging people to work together to ensure such incidents do not recur.