ETV Bharat / bharat

India Donates Five Peacocks to UN Geneva, Reviving Decades-Old Tradition

New Delhi: India has donated five Indian peacocks, including a rare white-feathered one, to the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG), reviving a decades-old tradition.

At a special ceremony held on Friday, India's Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Arindam Bagchi, formally handed over the five peacocks to UNOG Director-General Tatiana Valovaya, highlighting the country's rich natural heritage and commitment to multilateralism.

The five young peacocks comprise four blue peafowl and one white-feathered male, reflecting the blue and white colours associated with the United Nations. The donation marks the second time India has presented peacocks to UNOG. In 1981, then prime minister Indira Gandhi sent a breeding pair from the Delhi Zoo.

"The Indian Peacock, a symbol of grace, beauty and resilience, represents India's enduring commitment to the conservation of biodiversity and environmental stewardship," the Indian mission said.

Valovaya expressed appreciation to the Indian government for the gesture, according to a statement issued by the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva. "It’s really a dream habitat for them," said Tobias Blaha, Director of Geneva Bioparc zoo, which will oversee the birds' care along with UN staff.