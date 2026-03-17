ETV Bharat / bharat

MEA Dismisses Reports Of Iran Seeking 'Release' Of Vessels For Allowing Safe Passage

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday categorically dismissed as 'baseless' reports suggesting that Iran had sought the release of three seized 'oil tankers' in exchange for guaranteeing safe passage to Indian-flagged vessels through the volatile Strait of Hormuz.

At an inter-ministerial briefing here on the West Asia situation, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said there has been "no discussion" of this nature between Indian and Iranian authorities. He also said that three vessels being referred to are "not Iranian-owned" and "neither there are any Iranian crew" on them.

"This report is baseless. There have been no discussion, let me underline it, there has been no discussion between Indian and Iranian authorities of this nature. I would also like to say that the three vessels that you referred to are not Iranian-owned, neither there are any Iranian crew on these vessels... And, these are not tankers, they are vessels," he said.