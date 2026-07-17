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India Dismisses Remarks By Ex-Japan Minister On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project As 'Individual Opinion'

A view of five precast-prestressed heavy portal beams (girders) over the Amdavad–Vadodara railway line in Maninagar for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, on Tuesday, May 05, 2026. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: As remarks by a former Japanese minister on delays in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project triggered a controversy, union Ministry of External Affairs on Friday dismissed the criticism, stating it is an "individual opinion" that is "at considerable variance with facts".

Hideki Makihara, a member of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, sought to blame New Delhi for the timeline delays. He particularly flagged concerns over the Japanese side allegedly being "excluded from the signalling system" of the high-speed rail network.

Japan has been playing a key role in the implementation of the mega project in terms of financing it as well as sharing technology and engineering expertise.

"It is an individual opinion and at considerable variance with facts. India-Japan discussions on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed train project are progressing well. Japan will provide E10 series trains, but only in the early 2030s," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"The train in question is still under development. Meanwhile, construction work has rapidly progressed. The first section will be opened in 2027 itself. Therefore, both sides agreed to start the operations with the Indian high-speed train," he said. Jaiswal was responding to a question on Hideki's criticism.

"The signalling equipment has been ordered accordingly and is in line with international specifications. No Japanese offer was received in this context. The project execution is in line with the common goal of starting the high-speed train project at the earliest," he said. In a social media post, Hideki said he was involved in the project.