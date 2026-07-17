ETV Bharat / bharat

India Dismisses Pakistan's Objection To Cross-Border Terrorism Reference

New Delhi: India on Friday slammed Pakistan's objections to a reference to cross-border terrorism in a recent India-Japan joint statement and said the document is self-explanatory.

The India-Japan joint statement, issued after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi on July 2 in New Delhi, had strongly condemned all forms of terrorism, including "cross-border terrorism from Pakistan". Pakistan has lodged a strong protest with Japan over references to cross-border terrorism.

"I would say the joint statement that was adopted during the visit of the Prime Minister of Japan to India has several issues addressed, which are of bilateral nature, and also on issues on which we have a certain viewpoint," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

"I would say that our joint statement is self-explanatory," when he was asked about Pakistan's action," he said.

His remarks came in response to a question. "The two prime ministers unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism from Pakistan," the joint statement said.

It said Modi and Takaichi condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, and took note of the UN Security Council Monitoring team linking it to The Resistance Front (TRF), a front for Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

"They also condemned in the strongest terms the terror incident in Delhi on November 10, 2025. They called for the perpetrators, organisers, and financiers of this reprehensible act to be brought to justice without any delay," the statement had said.