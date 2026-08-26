ETV Bharat / bharat

India Didn't Target Kirana Hills, Loitering Munition Might Have Hit A Hill: Anil Chauhan Clears Air

New Delhi: Former CDS Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) on Tuesday said the Indian forces “did not target” Pakistan's Kirana Hills, which reportedly has a nuclear facility, and that a lot of loitering munitions were sent at Sargodha, and one of those might have come down after losing its running capacity and hit a hill.

In his clarification made during a talk on 'Operation Sindoor and its Aftermath' here, Gen Chauhan (retd) also backed Air Marshal A K Bharti, who as then Director General of Air Operations (DGAO) of the IAF told reporters on May 12 last year, “We have not hit Kirana hills, whatever is there.”

Air Marshal Bharti, who on July 31 retired as the Deputy Chief of Air Staff, was then asked about social media rumours that India had hit a site called Kirana Hills that reportedly housed a nuclear storage facility during its counter-offensive.

India conducted Operation Sindoor against nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in May 2025, killing over 100 terrorists, to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.