India Detains 64 Foreign-Flagged Ships In 2025 As Maritime Safety Inspections Rise 18.3%
The annual report on maritime safety inspections flags need for stronger safety standards and risk-based monitoring at the Indian ports, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
New Delhi: India stepped up maritime safety oversight in 2025, conducting 607 initial Port State Control (PSC) inspections of foreign-flagged vessels calling at Indian ports, an increase of 18.3 per cent over the previous year.
However, the inspections resulted in 64 detentions and the identification of 2,595 deficiencies, highlighting persistent concerns over vessel maintenance, safety systems and operational compliance.
According to the Port State Control and Flag State Inspection Annual Report 2025, published by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the overall detention rate stood at approximately 10.5 per cent. Only 156 inspected vessels were found to have no deficiencies, translating into a nil-deficiency rate of 25.7 per cent.
The findings underline the continuing challenge of ensuring that ships operating through Indian ports comply with international maritime safety, environmental protection and seafarer welfare standards.
Older Vessels Account For Higher Compliance Risks
The report, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat, identifies the age of vessels as an important factor influencing inspection outcomes. Ships aged over 20 years recorded an average deficiency index of 6.07 and a nil-deficiency rate of just 15.38 per cent. In comparison, vessels aged between zero and 10 years recorded an average deficiency index of 1.88, with nearly 48 per cent having no deficiencies.
Vessels in the 10–20-year category accounted for the highest number of inspections and detentions. Of the 340 inspections conducted in this age group, 35 resulted in detention. Among ships older than 20 years, 25 detentions were recorded from 169 inspections.
The report notes that older vessels accounted for a disproportionate share of deficiencies, particularly those involving maintenance standards, safety systems and operational compliance.
An official familiar with the matter told ETV Bharat on Wednesday that the findings reinforce the importance of risk-based inspections, particularly for ageing vessels operating in busy shipping corridors and calling at Indian ports.
Oil Tankers, Container Ships Among Key Concerns
An analysis by vessel category reveals significant variations in compliance performance.
Bulk carriers accounted for 268 inspections, or nearly 44 per cent of the total, and recorded 14 detentions. Container ships registered 12 detentions from 71 inspections, while oil tankers recorded 11 detentions from 36 inspections.
Chemical tankers and tugboats each accounted for seven detentions, from 68 and 10 inspections, respectively.
“These findings point to the need for sustained regulatory attention to vessels where technical deficiencies and operational shortcomings can pose risks to crew members, cargo and the marine environment,” the official said.
The overall number of detentions increased from 39 in both 2023 and 2024 to 64 in 2025. The average deficiency index, meanwhile, rose to 4.28 deficiencies per inspection, compared with 3.48 in 2023.
According to the official, the main purposes of the Port State Control detention include preventing accidents, protecting seafarers, preventing marine pollution, enforcing international standards and ensuring corrective action.
“A ship with serious safety defects can pose risks of fire, collision, grounding or other incidents. Detention can also prevent crews from being exposed to unsafe working and living conditions,” the official stated.
Indian Ships Also Face Scrutiny Abroad
The report also highlights compliance challenges involving Indian-flagged vessels operating internationally.
During 2025, 200 Indian vessels underwent Port State Control inspections abroad across 10 regional inspection regimes. These inspections identified 451 deficiencies, averaging 2.26 per vessel. Six ships were detained, resulting in a detention rate of three per cent. A total of 93 vessels were found to have no deficiencies, representing a nil-deficiency rate of 46.5 per cent.
According to the report, the six detentions under the Tokyo Memorandum of Understanding highlighted the need for corrective action. No Indian vessel was detained under the United States Coast Guard or Paris MoU regimes during the year.
The factors contributing to detentions included vessels undertaking voyages during dry-dock periods, carrying cargo during such voyages, inadequate preparation for foreign voyages, insufficient awareness of inspection requirements among crew members and middle management, and incomplete vessel readiness after dry-dock operations.
Regulatory Framework And Environmental Safeguard
India’s inspection system relies on risk profiling that considers vessel age, type, flag-state performance, detention history and the performance of recognised organisations responsible for classification and related technical oversight.
The report recorded a marked difference between vessels overseen by organisations belonging to the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) and those outside the association. IACS-member organisations accounted for 566 inspections and 50 detentions, while non-IACS organisations recorded 14 detentions from just 41 inspections.
The report further notes that the Merchant Shipping (Port State Control and Flag State Implementation) Rules, 2026 were notified on July 26, 2026, providing a legislative framework for inspections and strengthening oversight of recognised organisations.