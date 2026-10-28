ETV Bharat / bharat

India Detains 64 Foreign-Flagged Ships In 2025 As Maritime Safety Inspections Rise 18.3%

New Delhi: India stepped up maritime safety oversight in 2025, conducting 607 initial Port State Control (PSC) inspections of foreign-flagged vessels calling at Indian ports, an increase of 18.3 per cent over the previous year.

However, the inspections resulted in 64 detentions and the identification of 2,595 deficiencies, highlighting persistent concerns over vessel maintenance, safety systems and operational compliance.

According to the Port State Control and Flag State Inspection Annual Report 2025, published by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the overall detention rate stood at approximately 10.5 per cent. Only 156 inspected vessels were found to have no deficiencies, translating into a nil-deficiency rate of 25.7 per cent.

The findings underline the continuing challenge of ensuring that ships operating through Indian ports comply with international maritime safety, environmental protection and seafarer welfare standards.

Older Vessels Account For Higher Compliance Risks

The report, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat, identifies the age of vessels as an important factor influencing inspection outcomes. Ships aged over 20 years recorded an average deficiency index of 6.07 and a nil-deficiency rate of just 15.38 per cent. In comparison, vessels aged between zero and 10 years recorded an average deficiency index of 1.88, with nearly 48 per cent having no deficiencies.

Vessels in the 10–20-year category accounted for the highest number of inspections and detentions. Of the 340 inspections conducted in this age group, 35 resulted in detention. Among ships older than 20 years, 25 detentions were recorded from 169 inspections.

The report notes that older vessels accounted for a disproportionate share of deficiencies, particularly those involving maintenance standards, safety systems and operational compliance.

An official familiar with the matter told ETV Bharat on Wednesday that the findings reinforce the importance of risk-based inspections, particularly for ageing vessels operating in busy shipping corridors and calling at Indian ports.

Oil Tankers, Container Ships Among Key Concerns

An analysis by vessel category reveals significant variations in compliance performance.

Bulk carriers accounted for 268 inspections, or nearly 44 per cent of the total, and recorded 14 detentions. Container ships registered 12 detentions from 71 inspections, while oil tankers recorded 11 detentions from 36 inspections.

Chemical tankers and tugboats each accounted for seven detentions, from 68 and 10 inspections, respectively.