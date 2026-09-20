ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Defence Production, Exports Have Risen Significantly In Past Decade: MoS Sanjay Seth

Meerut: India has witnessed a significant increase in defence production and exports over the past decade and is now exporting defence equipment to several countries, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth said on Sunday.

Speaking after witnessing the Suryakiran air show here for the second consecutive day, Seth said the country’s defence capabilities were being strengthened in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Swadeshi and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Seth described the Indian Air Force’s Suryakiran Aerobatic Team as the pride of the country and said the air show would inspire youngsters to join the armed forces. “Meerut’s children should move towards defence. That is the thought behind this programme. When youngsters see these aircraft, they will think, why can’t I become an Air Force pilot and why can’t I join the defence services?” he said.

Referring to Meerut’s association with the 1857 revolt, Seth said the city was a land of valour and such events would help inculcate a spirit of patriotism and service among the youth. He said the Suryakiran team had performed at around 800 locations across the world over nearly three decades and its aerial displays were inspiring youngsters.

Seth said the goal of a developed India lay before the country and by the time India completed 100 years of independence, it should be a strong and self-reliant nation. The youth would have an important role in achieving this goal, he said.

Nine Hawk Mk-132 aircraft of the Suryakiran team performed aerial manoeuvres for around 30 minutes on the second day of the air show. Around one lakh people witnessed the display, according to the organisers.

The aircraft flew at an altitude of around 100 feet, forming a heart shape and leaving trails of smoke in the colours of the national flag. The team formed a Tricolour in the sky during the finale, drawing cheers, applause and slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Jai Hind” from the crowd.