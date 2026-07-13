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'Visionary Leader': India Declares 1-Day Mourning On Demise Of Qatar's Ex-Ruler

In this picture released by the Qatar Amiri Diwan media office, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani helps carry the body of his father, Qatar's former ruler Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, with other mourners for a funeral prayer at the Mohammed bin Abdulwahab Mosque in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, July 12, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: India declared a one-day national mourning on Monday as a mark of respect for the former Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him a 'visionary leader' who 'was a true friend of India'.

Sheikh Hamad, known as the Father Emir of Qatar, passed away this morning at the age of 74. He ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013 and is credited with ushering in socio-economic development in the energy-rich Gulf nation. He also played a key role in deepening India-Qatar relations.

In 2013, Sheikh Hamad handed over power to his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the current Emir of Qatar. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the government declared one-day national mourning on Monday as a mark of respect for Sheikh Hamad.

"The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where it is flown regularly, and there will be no official entertainment on the day," it said in a statement.

Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to visit Qatar "shortly" to convey condolences on behalf of the government of India to the State of Qatar, it said. Qatar has already announced a four-day-long public mourning for the late Father Emir.