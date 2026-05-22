ETV Bharat / bharat

'Strong, Futuristic': India, Cyprus Upgrade Ties To A Strategic Partnership

In this image received on May 22, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides proceed for a meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India and Cyprus on Friday elevated their ties to a strategic partnership and set up a joint task force to facilitate deeper cooperation in sectors such as infrastructure and shipping as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides for wide-ranging talks.

The two leaders also deliberated on the West Asia crisis as well as the Ukraine conflict, with PM Modi saying New Delhi supports all efforts for an early end to the hostilities.

"Over the past decade, investment from Cyprus to India has nearly doubled. Trust between the two countries has increased, and with the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, numerous new possibilities have emerged," Modi said in a joint press briefing. Taking advantage of this, we are targeting to double this investment again in the next five years, the prime minister said.