India Crosses 1 Crore HPV Vaccine Doses; UP, Bihar Lead As Six States Achieve 100% Coverage Target
The nationwide HPV vaccination campaign, launched by PM Modi in February 2026, has achieved nearly 87% coverage of the annual target cohort of 14-year-old girls.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 12:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Achieving a major milestone in cervical cancer prevention, India has administered more than one crore doses of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine under the National HPV Vaccination Campaign in less than nine months of its launch.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the campaign has achieved nearly 87 percent cumulative coverage of its annual target population of approximately 1.2 crore girls aged 14 years, based on the Registrar General of India (RGI) 2021 population estimates.
The nationwide campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2026, under which, free, voluntary and single-dose HPV vaccination is being provided to 14-year-old girls at designated government health facilities across the country, with consent of parents.
"Reaching the one crore-dose milestone within nine months underscores the scale and momentum of the initiative, supported by coordinated efforts of States and Union Territories, healthcare professionals, frontline workers, teachers, parents and local communities," the Health Ministry said in an official release on Saturday.
Six States Achieve 100% Coverage
As per health ministry, six states including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar have achieved 100 percent HPV vaccination coverage of their identified target populations under the campaign.
Among other States, Assam has recorded 95.63 percent coverage, followed by Telangana (95.28%), Karnataka (93.16%) and Uttarakhand (90.17%).
Chhattisgarh, on the other hand, has achieved 86.21 percent coverage, while Rajasthan has recorded 85.23 percent coverage so far. Kerala (77.02%), Tamil Nadu (76.12%), Odisha (74.90%) and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (72.99%) have also crossed the 70 percent mark.
𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝟭 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗛𝗣𝗩 𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗗𝗼𝘀𝗲𝘀, 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗡𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝟴𝟳% 𝗼𝗳 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝘂𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗘𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀! In less than nine months since its launch by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, the National HPV Vaccination Campaign has achieved this historic milestone in protecting India’s daughters against cervical cancer. Congratulations to Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar for achieving 100% coverage, with 12 States surpassing 80%. This remarkable progress reflects the collective commitment of States/UTs, healthcare professionals, frontline health workers and parents across the country. With free, safe and effective single-dose HPV vaccination available for eligible 14-year-old girls through Government health facilities and U-WIN, India is moving closer to a future free from cervical cancer.— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 21, 2026
Hailing the achievement, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said, "This remarkable progress reflects the collective commitment of States/UTs, healthcare professionals, frontline health workers and parents across the country."
"With free, safe and effective single-dose HPV vaccination available for eligible 14-year-old girls through Government health facilities and U-WIN, India is moving closer to a future free from cervical cancer," Nadda said.
In terms of the number of girls vaccinated, Uttar Pradesh leads the country with over 29.33 lakh beneficiaries, followed by Bihar with 13.70 lakh and Gujarat with 7.75 lakh girls vaccinated.
The ministry asserted that the milestone reflects sustained coordination between the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and State and Union Territory Governments, supported by district administrations, public health institutions and frontline healthcare teams.
"States and Union Territories have adopted tailored approaches to expand access to vaccination across rural, urban, remote and geographically challenging areas. State-led initiatives in Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Sikkim have also been integrated with the national campaign to strengthen outreach and implementation," the ministry added.
The campaign has placed particular emphasis on community engagement, parental awareness and the dissemination of credible, science-based information about HPV vaccination.
The health ministry has also lauded the efforts of healthcare professionals, including paediatricians, gynaecologists and specialists from premier medical institutions such as AIIMS, who have "played an important role in building awareness and addressing concerns regarding vaccine safety and effectiveness".
This apart, school teachers, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and other frontline healthcare workers have also worked closely with parents and communities to encourage informed participation and counter misinformation, the ministry added.
In this nationwide campaign, the ministry said, digital health infrastructure has been an important enabler, with the U-WIN platform supporting real-time monitoring, beneficiary tracking and digital vaccination records, eventually strengthening transparency and accessibility.
"All HPV vaccination sessions were conducted under the supervision of trained medical officers, with 24×7 healthcare arrangements for management of eare Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI)," the healthy ministry said, reaffirming its commitment to reaching every eligible girl and building a future "free from preventable cervical cancer".
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