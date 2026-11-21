ETV Bharat / bharat

India Crosses 1 Crore HPV Vaccine Doses; UP, Bihar Lead As Six States Achieve 100% Coverage Target

New Delhi: Achieving a major milestone in cervical cancer prevention, India has administered more than one crore doses of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine under the National HPV Vaccination Campaign in less than nine months of its launch.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the campaign has achieved nearly 87 percent cumulative coverage of its annual target population of approximately 1.2 crore girls aged 14 years, based on the Registrar General of India (RGI) 2021 population estimates.

The nationwide campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2026, under which, free, voluntary and single-dose HPV vaccination is being provided to 14-year-old girls at designated government health facilities across the country, with consent of parents.

"Reaching the one crore-dose milestone within nine months underscores the scale and momentum of the initiative, supported by coordinated efforts of States and Union Territories, healthcare professionals, frontline workers, teachers, parents and local communities," the Health Ministry said in an official release on Saturday.

Six States Achieve 100% Coverage

As per health ministry, six states including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar have achieved 100 percent HPV vaccination coverage of their identified target populations under the campaign.

Among other States, Assam has recorded 95.63 percent coverage, followed by Telangana (95.28%), Karnataka (93.16%) and Uttarakhand (90.17%).

Chhattisgarh, on the other hand, has achieved 86.21 percent coverage, while Rajasthan has recorded 85.23 percent coverage so far. Kerala (77.02%), Tamil Nadu (76.12%), Odisha (74.90%) and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (72.99%) have also crossed the 70 percent mark.

Hailing the achievement, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said, "This remarkable progress reflects the collective commitment of States/UTs, healthcare professionals, frontline health workers and parents across the country."

"With free, safe and effective single-dose HPV vaccination available for eligible 14-year-old girls through Government health facilities and U-WIN, India is moving closer to a future free from cervical cancer," Nadda said.