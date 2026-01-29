ETV Bharat / bharat

India Crosses 50% Non-Fossil Power Mark, Advances Climate Strategy: Economic Survey

The Economic Survey was presented in Parliament on Thursday by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. ( ANI )

New Delhi: India is adopting a multifaceted approach to mitigate global warming by diversifying its energy sources and improving access, while increasing the share of non-fossil fuels, enhancing energy efficiency, and promoting stability across its energy systems, the Economic Survey 2025-26 stated. The Survey was presented in Parliament on Thursday by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Economic Survey said India’s energy transition is being pursued through a combination of initiatives across sectors, including nuclear, solar and wind energy, green hydrogen, battery storage, and critical minerals, addressing both energy security and transition imperatives.

It said, “India has already surpassed the target of 50 per cent installed power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, reaching 51.93 per cent at the end of December 2025, supported by record annual renewable energy additions. The expansion of non-fossil fuel capacity has been driven by a range of initiatives to strengthen renewable energy systems.”

The Survey noted that additional measures are being taken to support other clean energy sources, including the National Nuclear Mission, the Green Hydrogen Mission and the Bio-Energy Programme. Despite progress, challenges remain, particularly regarding material availability and energy storage, which remain key constraints.

Stressing that climate policy should prioritise human welfare, especially for poorer and climate-vulnerable communities, the Survey said development itself serves as a form of adaptation. It highlighted adaptation as central to India’s climate strategy.

For India, achieving sustained growth and higher living standards will require a significant expansion of affordable and reliable electricity supply. While renewable energy will play a growing role, capacity additions alone do not automatically ensure dependable power, the Survey noted.

India must therefore view the coming decade not as a climate policy issue in isolation, but as part of a broader energy system strategy, it said.

Strengthening Climate Resilience

Integrating climate adaptation and resilience into development planning is essential for sustainable growth, the Survey said. “India’s climate adaptation strategy is primarily development-led, driven by domestic public investment in core sectors. Adaptation and resilience-related spending increased from 3.7 per cent of GDP in FY16 to 5.6 per cent in FY22,” it observed.

The National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) guides climate action through nine missions, many of which focus on adaptation. The National Mission on Sustainable Agriculture promotes climate-resilient farming, while the National Water Mission emphasises conservation and equitable access through integrated water resource management.

The Survey also highlighted the role of other missions in supporting adaptation efforts.

“National frameworks and programmes provide policy coherence, financial backing, and institutional mechanisms. States implement these through sectoral policies and local institutions. State Action Plans on Climate Change (SAPCCs) are key tools for translating NAPCC objectives into action,” it said.

The Survey added that as Indian cities expand rapidly, urban planning must internalise climate risk, considering impacts on land use, infrastructure and essential services.