ETV Bharat / bharat

India Countering West Asia Conflict Challenges With Full Strength: PM Modi

New Delhi/Noida: India is fighting the challenges arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia with full strength, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Noida International Airport in Jewar, the Prime Minister asserted that the country is taking necessary steps to safeguard its citizens. The Prime Minister thanked the country's farmers for ushering in a 'new phase of development in Uttar Pradesh. He said the farmers play a huge role in ethanol production which provided huge relief to the country during a period of global uncertainty.

"The expansion of modern connectivity will further strengthen the possibilities of food processing in western Uttar Pradesh. Now, agricultural produce from this region will be able to reach global markets in a much better way," Modi said.

He also expressed gratitude to farmers for their contribution to the country's ethanol production. "The ethanol produced from your sugarcane has reduced the country's dependence on crude oil. The hard work of our farmers has given the country such a huge relief at a time of global crisis," he added, pointing towards the economic benefits of increased ethanol blending in petrol.

The Prime Minister further said without the expansion of ethanol production and its blending with petrol, India would have had to import nearly 45 million barrels of crude oil annually, equivalent to around seven billion litres. He also acknowledged the role of farmers in facilitating the airport project by providing land.

"Agriculture and farming are vital for the economy of this region. Today, I would like to express my special gratitude to my farmer brothers and sisters who contributed to making this project a reality by giving their land," he said.

The Prime Minister said Viksit Bharat requires collective effort, 1.4 billion citizens must work hard and stand united to face global challenges.

Underscoring the unprecedented investment in modern infrastructure for a Viksit Bharat, the Prime Minister shared that over the last 11 years, the infrastructure budget has been increased more than six-fold, with Rs 17 lakh crore spent on highways and expressways and over one lakh kilometres of highways constructed.

He noted that railway electrification has expanded from 20,000 kilometres before 2014 to over 40,000 kilometres since then, with nearly 100 per cent of the broad-gauge network now electrified. The Prime Minister highlighted that for the first time, the Kashmir Valley and the capitals of the North-East are being connected to the rail network, while port capacity has more than doubled in the past decade and the number of inland waterways continues to grow.