India Could Have Mediated Iran-US Ceasefire If Not So Close To Israel: J&K CM Omar Abdullah
Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah says India’s close ties with Israel weakened its role as mediator in conflict, urges clarity on new women’s reservation bill.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Thursday that India’s close ties with Israel have become a strategic “weakness”, arguing that New Delhi could have replaced Pakistan as a key mediator had it maintained a neutral stance.
“We have to accept that Pakistan did what the rest could not do. I believe that our relationship with Israel has become our weakness,” he told reporters here.
“Only Israel needed this war. If we had not been so close to Israel, maybe India could have done what Pakistan did. We have good relations with both America and Iran. We could not play this role because our relations with Israel have become very close. The ceasefire is good. If Pakistan played this role, let us accept it.”
Abdullah, who was a Minister of State for External Affairs in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's term in 2001, took pot shots at social media giants, saying the “abusive” language US President Donald Trump uses on social media would have resulted in blocking social media accounts elsewhere.
“He (Trump) says one thing in the morning and another thing in the evening. The kind of language he uses, I say, forget the US President; it does not suit anyone,” said the Chief Minister. “The kind of abusive language he uses on social media. If you and I use that kind of language, they will block us. They will seize our accounts. They will expel us from Facebook and Twitter. There is no action against him.”
According to Abdullah, the US should control Israel to hold the ceasefire, as Tel Aviv has been bombing innocent people in Lebanon.
“The way innocent people are being killed there. What do you think? How will it be a ceasefire?... But if this ceasefire is not successful, it will not be the fault of Iran or anyone else. It will only be the fault of Israel. So I think the US will have to control Israel,” he added.
Abdullah was speaking after distributing 90 appointment letters on compassionate grounds to the kin of employees who died in service at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar. These appointments were given under the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme, replacing SRO 43, which was meant for compassionate appointments.
“These appointments are not a favour to anyone. Some of our valuable companions have left this world during their service period. In order to ensure that their homes are not affected, this scheme has been implemented. As I said in my speech today, efforts will be made to rectify the shortcomings and weaknesses,” said the chief minister.
Abdullah said he questioned the introduction of the new women’s reservation bill being introduced in the Parliament when the NDA government passed the same in the House, saying,
“It needs to be explained to me why a new bill is required for a bill that has already been passed. Nobody is answering that question. We are all for women's reservation," he said.
“But if I understand correctly, we had been told that women’s reservation would follow from a census and delimitation in 2030. It wasn’t inherited from a previous government. The BJP-NDA government brought and passed the Women’s Reservation Bill through Parliament. At that time, we were informed that this would take effect from the post-2030 census. What has changed now? We are all for it. But something is not right, and the government of India, particularly the BJP, needs to come clean on what was wrong with the previous bill brought by this very government. That requires a fresh bill. Convince us; we are happy to listen.”
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