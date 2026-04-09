ETV Bharat / bharat

India Could Have Mediated Iran-US Ceasefire If Not So Close To Israel: J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Thursday that India’s close ties with Israel have become a strategic “weakness”, arguing that New Delhi could have replaced Pakistan as a key mediator had it maintained a neutral stance.

“We have to accept that Pakistan did what the rest could not do. I believe that our relationship with Israel has become our weakness,” he told reporters here.

“Only Israel needed this war. If we had not been so close to Israel, maybe India could have done what Pakistan did. We have good relations with both America and Iran. We could not play this role because our relations with Israel have become very close. The ceasefire is good. If Pakistan played this role, let us accept it.”

Abdullah, who was a Minister of State for External Affairs in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's term in 2001, took pot shots at social media giants, saying the “abusive” language US President Donald Trump uses on social media would have resulted in blocking social media accounts elsewhere.

“He (Trump) says one thing in the morning and another thing in the evening. The kind of language he uses, I say, forget the US President; it does not suit anyone,” said the Chief Minister. “The kind of abusive language he uses on social media. If you and I use that kind of language, they will block us. They will seize our accounts. They will expel us from Facebook and Twitter. There is no action against him.”

According to Abdullah, the US should control Israel to hold the ceasefire, as Tel Aviv has been bombing innocent people in Lebanon.