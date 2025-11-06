ETV Bharat / bharat

India Could Generate 11 Million Tonnes Of Solar Waste By 2047: Study

New Delhi: India is projected to generate about 11 million tonnes of solar waste by 2047, largely from crystalline-silicon modules, according to two studies published on Thursday. Managing this waste would require nearly 300 recycling plants across the country and an investment of around Rs 4,200 crore, said the studies by Delhi-based think tank Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

The studies also said that recovering and reusing materials from discarded solar panels could create a Rs 3,700-crore market opportunity by 2047. If this potential is realised, recovering valuable materials such as silicon, copper, aluminium and silver from solar waste could meet 38 per cent of the sector’s manufacturing inputs in 2047 and avoid 37 million tonnes of carbon emissions by replacing virgin resources with recycled ones.

India's solar module recycling market is currently at a very early stage, with only a few commercial recyclers operating. The CEEW studies provide India's first comprehensive blueprint for building a domestic solar recycling ecosystem that supports both clean energy and manufacturing self-reliance.

Rishabh Jain, Fellow, CEEW, said, "India's solar revolution can power a new green industrial opportunity. By embedding circularity into our clean energy systems, we can recover critical minerals, strengthen supply chains and create green jobs while turning potential waste into lasting value. Building this circular economy is most important for India's resilient and responsible growth."

The CEEW studies also said that solar recycling in a formal setup remains unviable today, with recyclers facing losses of Rs 10,000-12,000 per tonne. The biggest operational expense is buying back waste modules, which accounts for nearly two-thirds of the total (around Rs 600 per panel), followed by processing, collection and disposal costs.