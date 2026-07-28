ETV Bharat / bharat

India Coordinating With Ukrainian Authorities To Trace 2 Missing Seafarers

New Delhi: India on Tuesday said it is coordinating with Ukrainian authorities in the search for two Indian seafarers who were missing following an attack on a merchant vessel in Odesa port last week.

Four Indian crew members were onboard merchant ship MV AGN Ragnar when it was struck in Ukraine's Odesa port on July 25 and two of them were reported missing.

Two Indian crew members of MV Ragnar were safe and search for two others was continuing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

"The search is underway for them and the Indian side is in touch with local authorities. We are also in touch with the families of the two missing Indian seafarers. We are doing everything we can to help," he said.