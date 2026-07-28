India Coordinating With Ukrainian Authorities To Trace 2 Missing Seafarers
Four Indian crew members were onboard merchant ship MV AGN Ragnar when it was struck in Ukraine's Odesa port on July 25.
By PTI
Published : July 28, 2026 at 9:57 PM IST
New Delhi: India on Tuesday said it is coordinating with Ukrainian authorities in the search for two Indian seafarers who were missing following an attack on a merchant vessel in Odesa port last week.
Four Indian crew members were onboard merchant ship MV AGN Ragnar when it was struck in Ukraine's Odesa port on July 25 and two of them were reported missing.
Two Indian crew members of MV Ragnar were safe and search for two others was continuing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.
"The search is underway for them and the Indian side is in touch with local authorities. We are also in touch with the families of the two missing Indian seafarers. We are doing everything we can to help," he said.
In the last few months, India has consistently underlined the importance to ensure the safety and freedom of maritime navigation and unimpeded international commerce. Jaiswal said India has a clear position that the Russia-Ukraine conflict should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.
"We have been very clear in articulating to both parties, and our partners and friends and to others also, that under no circumstances, commercial shipping or seafarers or civilians or civilian infrastructure must be attacked," he said.
"We have condemned those attacks which have happened in the Black Sea region," he said. Jaiswal said six Indian vessels are currently located west of the Strait of Hormuz, in the Persian Gulf, and there are 125 Indian seafarers on board these ships.
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