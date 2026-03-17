ETV Bharat / bharat

India Condemns Pakistan's Barbaric Airstrike On Kabul Hospital, Killing 400

Two women watch as rescue workers and officials inspect the site of a late-Monday airstrike at a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul on Tuesday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India on Tuesday unequivocally condemns Pakistan's barbaric airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul on the night of March 16, where over 400 civilians were killed and at least 250 were injured.

Taliban officials termed it one of the deadliest incidents in the Afghan capital. According to officials of the Taliban regime, the strike targeted the 2,000-bed rehabilitation centre at around 9 pm.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Islamabad is "now trying to dress up a massacre as a military operation". "This is a cowardly and unconscionable act of violence that has claimed the lives of a large number of civilians in a facility which can by no means be justified as a military target. Pakistan is now trying to dress up a massacre as a military operation."