India Condemns Pakistan's Barbaric Airstrike On Kabul Hospital, Killing 400
The MEA said what makes the strike "more reprehensible" is that it took place during Ramadan, and no faith, law and morality can justify it.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST
New Delhi: India on Tuesday unequivocally condemns Pakistan's barbaric airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul on the night of March 16, where over 400 civilians were killed and at least 250 were injured.
Taliban officials termed it one of the deadliest incidents in the Afghan capital. According to officials of the Taliban regime, the strike targeted the 2,000-bed rehabilitation centre at around 9 pm.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Islamabad is "now trying to dress up a massacre as a military operation". "This is a cowardly and unconscionable act of violence that has claimed the lives of a large number of civilians in a facility which can by no means be justified as a military target. Pakistan is now trying to dress up a massacre as a military operation."
The MEA statement further said that the "heinous act of aggression" by Pakistan is also a "blatant assault" on Afghanistan's sovereignty and poses as a direct threat to regional peace and stability. "It reflects Pakistan's persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its repeated attempts to externalise internal failures through increasingly desperate acts of violence beyond its borders."
The Ministry further highlighted that what makes the strike "more reprehensible" is that Islamabad attacked Afghanistan during Ramadan — a holy month for Muslims around the world and "a time of peace, reflection, and mercy". "There is no faith, no law, and no morality that can justify the deliberate targeting of a hospital and its patients," it said.
It also called on the international community to hold the perpetrators of the "criminal act" accountable and ensure that the "wanton targeting" by Pakistan on Afghan civilians ceases without delay. "India extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, wishes a swift recovery to those injured, and stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan in this tragic moment. We also reiterate our unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan," the MEA said.
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