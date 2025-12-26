ETV Bharat / bharat

India Condemns Killing Of Dipu Das In Bangladesh

New Delhi: Stating that over 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities have been reported in Bangladesh during the tenure of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, India on Friday condemned the killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district.

“We condemn the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh. We expect that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to justice. More than 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities have been documented by sources during the tenure of the interim government,” said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) during a weekly media briefing here.

He said that India has expressed grave concern over the continued hostility of minorities, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists.

These incidents cannot be brushed aside as mere media exaggerations or dismissed as political violence, he said.

“India has rejected the false anti-India narrative being projected in Bangladesh and reiterated that maintaining law and order and security is the responsibility of the Bangladesh interim government,” Jaiswal said.

A 25-year-old factory worker, Das, was assaulted by a mob over alleged blasphemy. Das was hanged from a tree and later set on fire last week in Mymensingh. At least 10 people have been arrested in connection with the case.