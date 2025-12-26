India Condemns Killing Of Dipu Das In Bangladesh
Over 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities have been reported in Bangladesh during the tenure of the interim government.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 7:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Stating that over 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities have been reported in Bangladesh during the tenure of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, India on Friday condemned the killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district.
“We condemn the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh. We expect that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to justice. More than 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities have been documented by sources during the tenure of the interim government,” said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) during a weekly media briefing here.
He said that India has expressed grave concern over the continued hostility of minorities, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists.
These incidents cannot be brushed aside as mere media exaggerations or dismissed as political violence, he said.
“India has rejected the false anti-India narrative being projected in Bangladesh and reiterated that maintaining law and order and security is the responsibility of the Bangladesh interim government,” Jaiswal said.
A 25-year-old factory worker, Das, was assaulted by a mob over alleged blasphemy. Das was hanged from a tree and later set on fire last week in Mymensingh. At least 10 people have been arrested in connection with the case.
Referring to the issue of fugitive Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya, Jaiswal reiterated the central government’s commitment to bringing back all economic fugitives.
“India is fully committed to ensuring that fugitives facing charges in India are brought back to the country. India was in discussions with several governments on the return of such individuals, and efforts to repatriate them were ongoing,” he said.
Jaiswal was reacting following the circulation of a fresh social media video showing former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi and fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya attending a private party abroad and making remarks directed at India.
Vijay Mallya left India on March 2, 2016, following the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines and amid mounting legal troubles. Mallya is wanted in India in connection with a bank loan default case involving more than Rs 9,000 crore. He was declared a Fugitive Economic Offender in January 2019 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Lalit Modi fled from India in 2010 after allegations of money laundering and tax evasion surfaced against him. The Enforcement Directorate later registered a money laundering case, and a special court in Mumbai issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him in 2015.