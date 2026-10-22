ETV Bharat / bharat

India Condemns Attacks On Saudi Arabia That Killed 1 Indian, Injured 3 Others

Buildings line King Fahd Road in the Olaya district of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 ( AP )

New Delhi: India on Thursday strongly condemned the latest attacks in Saudi Arabia that left one Indian national dead and three others injured, asserting that strikes targeting civilian and critical infrastructure are "completely unacceptable" and must cease immediately.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, one Indian national died and two others were injured in the strike on Dammam's King Fahd International Airport, while another Indian was injured in the attack on Aramco's Shaybah oil field.

"We strongly condemn the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province on October 21," it said. "These attacks have unfortunately resulted in civilian deaths and injuries." The MEA added: "One Indian national unfortunately died and two others were injured in the attack on Dammam airport, while another Indian national was injured in the attack on the Shaybah oil field."