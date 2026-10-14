ETV Bharat / bharat

'Totally Unacceptable, Must Cease Immediately': India On Attacks On Civilian Infrastructure In Saudi Arabia

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses the bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Oct. 14, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: India on Wednesday condemned the string of attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, saying the “totally unacceptable” acts need to cease immediately, even as it asserted that New Delhi remains committed to doing the best for the welfare and well-being of Indian nationals abroad.

At the bi-weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said that according to the wishes of the family of an Indian national who died on October 11, a day after suffering injuries in the Riyadh airport attack, his last rites were performed in the Saudi capital, assisted by the Indian Embassy there.

The attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport last Saturday was the latest of several strikes targeting the facility in the past week. Eleven Indians were among those injured in the attack that claimed 12 lives.

“Out of the 11 Indians injured, three have been discharged while eight continue to be in the hospital, including four in the ICU. Our embassy officials are regularly visiting the injured. They are also in touch with their families. We remain committed to doing our best for the welfare and well-being of our nationals abroad,” the MEA spokesperson said.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said in a social media post on Sunday that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack had lost his life.

“There have been a string of attacks in Saudi Arabia, which we have condemned. Yesterday, the Aramco headquarters was attacked. We condemn all such attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. Such attacks need to cease immediately. They are totally unacceptable.

“We stand in solidarity with the people and the government of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty. We hope peace and normalcy return to the region soon,” he said.

Jaiswal’s comments in response to a query followed fresh escalation in attacks on Saudi infrastructure, including airports and oil facilities, by Iran-backed Houthis. Saudi airports, including the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and the Abha airport, have been repeatedly targeted by Houthi attacks this month, disrupting flights and causing casualties.