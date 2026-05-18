ETV Bharat / bharat

'Unacceptable': India Terms Attack On UAE Nuclear Plant As 'Dangerous Escalation'; Seeks Restraint, Diplomacy

FILE - This undated photograph released by the United Arab Emirates' state-run WAM news agency shows the under-construction Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi's Western desert. ( AP Photo )

New Delhi: India on Monday expressed deep concerns over the reported drone strike near Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), calling the incident a "dangerous escalation" and urging all sides to return to dialogue and diplomacy.

"India is deeply concerned at the attack targeting the Barakah nuclear facility in the UAE. Such actions are unacceptable and represent a dangerous escalation. We urgently call for restraint and a return to dialogue and diplomacy," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

MEA's reaction came after the drone strike caused a fire at an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the UAE's Al Dhafra region on Sunday.

According to Abu Dhabi authorities, emergency teams quickly brought the fire under control. No injuries or radiation leak were reported.

The UAE's Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation said the incident did not affect the safety of the plant or its essential systems, and confirmed that all units were operating normally.

In an official public update also released on X, Abu Dhabi's media office confirmed that emergency teams successfully managed the situation on the ground. The statement reassured the public that no injuries were reported and verified that there was no impact on radiological safety levels, as the fire was confined to an area outside the inner perimeter of the power plant.