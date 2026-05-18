'Unacceptable': India Terms Attack On UAE Nuclear Plant As 'Dangerous Escalation'; Seeks Restraint, Diplomacy
"...Such actions are unacceptable and represent a dangerous escalation. We urgently call for restraint and a return to dialogue and diplomacy," said MEA.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 9:52 AM IST
New Delhi: India on Monday expressed deep concerns over the reported drone strike near Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), calling the incident a "dangerous escalation" and urging all sides to return to dialogue and diplomacy.
"India is deeply concerned at the attack targeting the Barakah nuclear facility in the UAE. Such actions are unacceptable and represent a dangerous escalation. We urgently call for restraint and a return to dialogue and diplomacy," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
MEA's reaction came after the drone strike caused a fire at an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the UAE's Al Dhafra region on Sunday.
According to Abu Dhabi authorities, emergency teams quickly brought the fire under control. No injuries or radiation leak were reported.
The UAE's Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation said the incident did not affect the safety of the plant or its essential systems, and confirmed that all units were operating normally.
In an official public update also released on X, Abu Dhabi's media office confirmed that emergency teams successfully managed the situation on the ground. The statement reassured the public that no injuries were reported and verified that there was no impact on radiological safety levels, as the fire was confined to an area outside the inner perimeter of the power plant.
Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also expressed "grave concern" over the incident. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said military activity that threatens nuclear safety is "unacceptable", and reiterated call for maximum military restraint near any NPP to avoid the danger of a nuclear accident.
The IAEA has been informed by the UAE that radiation levels at the Barakah NPP remain normal and no injuries were reported after a drone strike this morning caused a fire in an electrical generator located outside the inner site perimeter of the NPP. Emergency diesel generators… pic.twitter.com/km2rg08Gvd— IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) May 17, 2026
The UN nuclear watchdog confirmed that radiation levels at the plant remained normal and there was no impact on public safety. However, no group has claimed responsibility for the strike so far, and UAE authorities have also not blamed any country or organisation for the attack.
"The IAEA has been informed by the UAE that radiation levels at the Barakah NPP remain normal and no injuries were reported after a drone strike caused a fire in an electrical generator located outside the inner site perimeter of the NPP," IAEA stated.
"Emergency diesel generators are currently providing power to the NPP’s unit 3. The IAEA is following the situation closely and is in constant contact with the UAE authorities, ready to provide assistance if needed," it added.
The incident comes amid growing tensions in West Asia and fears that the fragile ceasefire between Iran, Israel and the United States could collapse anytime. The strike is being seen as a major escalation because it is the first time the four-reactor Barakah Nuclear Power Plant has been targeted during the ongoing regional conflict.
The Barakah Nuclear Power Plant is the Arab world's first operational nuclear power facility and considered a key part of the country's energy infrastructure. The $20 billion facility, built with the help of South Korea, became operational in 2020, reports said.
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