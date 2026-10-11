India Condemns Attack On Saudi Airport, Calls For Immediate Cessation
The MEA expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished speedy recovery to the injured persons.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
New Delhi: India on Sunday strongly condemned a major attack on Saudi Arabia's international airport in Riyadh that killed 12 people and injured over 300. New Delhi said the repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Gulf nation are "completely unacceptable and must cease immediately."
"We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on October 10, which have led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.
"We express our condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recovery to the injured persons," it said. Saudi Arabia has blamed Houthi militants for the attack.
"We stand in solidarity with the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy returns to the region at the earliest," the MEA said.
According to figures released by the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation, the 12 victims who died in the Saturday afternoon strike comprised four Saudi nationals alongside eight foreign residents, two from Bangladesh and one each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. Medical personnel are treating the 309 wounded individuals across multiple hospitals, with some patients listed in serious condition.
Following the initial emergency, aviation authorities temporarily suspended operations at the facility to conduct structural damage assessments and safety evaluations. Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi group announced in an official statement that it remained open to reciprocal measures with Riyadh aimed at keeping key aviation hubs, ports and humanitarian installations insulated from the intensifying military conflict.
This development unfolded as Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported that Saudi forces had initiated a fresh barrage of air and missile strikes across territories controlled by the group in Yemen, striking Sanaa International Airport in the capital, regions near the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait and various northern provinces.
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