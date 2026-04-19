ETV Bharat / bharat

India Condemns Attack On French UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon

New Delhi: India on Saturday condemned the killing of a French soldier serving with the UN peacekeeping mission in South Lebanon and called on all parties to ensure the safety of peacekeepers. Three other soldiers of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were wounded in the attack in the village of Ghandouriyeh, according to the UN.

"We strongly condemn the attack that took place today on French UN Peacekeepers deployed in UNIFIL. We pay our homage to the fallen Blue Helmet and wish a speedy recovery to the three other peacekeepers who were injured," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

It said India had piloted UN Security Council Resolution 2589 on accountability for crimes against peacekeepers.

"We urge the government of Lebanon to urgently investigate this attack, bring its perpetrators to justice, and ensure accountability for this crime against UN Peacekeepers," the MEA said.

"India reiterates the importance of respecting the sanctity and inviolability of UN premises and personnel and urges all parties to ensure the safety and security of Peacekeepers who are deployed pursuant to UN Security Council mandates," the ministry added.