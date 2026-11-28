India Completes Successful Trials Of Indigenously Developed Counter-Drone System 'Bhargavastra'
The trials were conducted at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 1:23 PM IST
Jaipur/Jaisalmer: India has achieved a significant milestone in indigenous defense technology aimed at countering attacks by successfully testing the country’s first indigenous, two-tiered, vehicle-mounted 'Counter-Swarm Drone System' named 'Bhargavastra'.
The trials were conducted at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) from November 20 to 24. During these trials, the system demonstrated its capabilities in surveillance, drone identification, target tracking, and the neutralisation of threats using rockets.
The trials mark a crucial step forward for India’s indigenous counter-drone technology and its pursuit of self-reliance in defense production.
Capability To Counter Mass Drone Attacks
'Bhargavastra' has been developed to address the growing threat of 'swarm drone attacks' in modern warfare, a military strategy where an adversary deploys a large number of small drones simultaneously to target military bases, security installations, or critical assets.
In such attacks, even low-cost drones can inflict significant damage. The defining feature of 'Bhargavastra' is its two-tiered engagement capability; the first layer utilises micro-rockets, while the second layer employs guided micro-missiles. This configuration allows the system to counter drone threats across a variety of operational scenarios.
During the tests at Pokhran, the system’s ability to fire rockets and engage targets with guided micro-missiles was successfully evaluated.
Developed In Two Variants
To meet diverse military requirements, 'Bhargavastra' has been developed in two distinct versions. One variant is equipped with a 64-tube micro-rocket launcher, while the other is configured with 64 guided micro-missiles.
Being vehicle-mounted, this system can be rapidly deployed to various locations as needed. It provides the capability to protect critical military installations, airports, military bases, and sensitive areas from drone attacks.
Its design is intended to effectively counter threats ranging from small, low-cost drones to large swarms of drones.
Drone Identification And Surveillance Via AI
'Bhargavastra' is equipped not only with strike capabilities but also with advanced surveillance and target-identification technology. It incorporates radio frequency (RF) detectors, surveillance radar, and electro-optical sensors.
These sensors assist in identifying suspicious drones in the sky, monitoring their movements, and pinpointing their locations. Furthermore, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based C4I (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence) network has been integrated into the system.
This network analyses data from various sensors to facilitate target identification and coordinate the operation of the weapon system, thereby enhancing the ability to respond swiftly to the movements of enemy drones.
'Make-II' Project
'Bhargavastra' has been developed under the Ministry of Defence's 'Make-II' project. The primary objective of this project is the indigenous development of modern defence equipment and technologies through Indian companies.
Emphasis has been placed on developing the design, software, and weapon systems of 'Bhargavastra' entirely within the country. This will help reduce reliance on foreign equipment and technology in the field of counter-drone systems.
The agreement also includes a provision for the supply of 12 such systems, following the successful development and testing of a prototype.
Russia-Ukraine, West Asia War Backdrop
According to Brigadier Bhagwan Singh (Retd.) of the Indian Army, the Russia-Ukraine war and conflicts in West Asia over the past few years have made the role of drones in modern warfare strategy critical. He said that small-sized drones are now being used to target enemy military installations, weaponry, and vital resources. In particular, 'swarm drone' attacks pose a new challenge to traditional air defense systems.
To counter a large number of drones arriving simultaneously, technology is required that can identify them rapidly and provide an effective response. It is with this necessity in mind that an indigenous system like 'Bhargavastra' has been developed.
Pokhran Emerges As Key Testing Hub
The Pokhran Field Firing Range in Rajasthan has once again become a vital center for testing the nation's defense capabilities. The successful five-day trial of 'Bhargavastra' at this location has paved the way for the advancement of indigenous counter-drone technology.
Following military evaluation and the receipt of necessary approvals, this system could eventually become an integral part of the Indian Army's air defense architecture.
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