ETV Bharat / bharat

India Completes Successful Trials Of Indigenously Developed Counter-Drone System 'Bhargavastra'

Jaipur/Jaisalmer: India has achieved a significant milestone in indigenous defense technology aimed at countering attacks by successfully testing the country’s first indigenous, two-tiered, vehicle-mounted 'Counter-Swarm Drone System' named 'Bhargavastra'.

The trials were conducted at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) from November 20 to 24. During these trials, the system demonstrated its capabilities in surveillance, drone identification, target tracking, and the neutralisation of threats using rockets.

The trials mark a crucial step forward for India’s indigenous counter-drone technology and its pursuit of self-reliance in defense production.

Capability To Counter Mass Drone Attacks

'Bhargavastra' has been developed to address the growing threat of 'swarm drone attacks' in modern warfare, a military strategy where an adversary deploys a large number of small drones simultaneously to target military bases, security installations, or critical assets.

In such attacks, even low-cost drones can inflict significant damage. The defining feature of 'Bhargavastra' is its two-tiered engagement capability; the first layer utilises micro-rockets, while the second layer employs guided micro-missiles. This configuration allows the system to counter drone threats across a variety of operational scenarios.

India Completes Successful Trials Of Indigenously Developed Counter-Drone System 'Bhargavastra' (ETV Bharat)

During the tests at Pokhran, the system’s ability to fire rockets and engage targets with guided micro-missiles was successfully evaluated.

Developed In Two Variants

To meet diverse military requirements, 'Bhargavastra' has been developed in two distinct versions. One variant is equipped with a 64-tube micro-rocket launcher, while the other is configured with 64 guided micro-missiles.

Being vehicle-mounted, this system can be rapidly deployed to various locations as needed. It provides the capability to protect critical military installations, airports, military bases, and sensitive areas from drone attacks.

Its design is intended to effectively counter threats ranging from small, low-cost drones to large swarms of drones.

Drone Identification And Surveillance Via AI

'Bhargavastra' is equipped not only with strike capabilities but also with advanced surveillance and target-identification technology. It incorporates radio frequency (RF) detectors, surveillance radar, and electro-optical sensors.