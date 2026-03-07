India ‘Comfortable’ On Crude, LPG Supplies Despite Strait Of Hormuz Disruptions; Govt Steps Up Alternative Sourcing
India has adequate crude oil and LPG stocks and will ramp up supplies from alternative sources to offset disruptions caused by Strait of Hormuz situation.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 9:28 AM IST
New Delhi: Amid rising concerns over disruptions to global energy supply routes due to tensions in West Asia and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, government sources on Friday said India remains in a “very comfortable position” in terms of crude oil, petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies.
Officials indicated that India currently has access to diversified energy sources that exceed the volume potentially impacted by the Strait of Hormuz disruption. They added that the country’s existing stock of crude oil and petroleum products is sufficient to meet domestic demand in the near term.
According to government sources, nearly 40 per cent of India’s oil supplies have been affected due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy transit route. However, authorities stressed that India’s diversified import strategy and adequate reserves will help cushion any immediate supply shocks.
“Today, we have more energy sources than what is stuck in the Strait of Hormuz. We are in a comfortable position in crude oil, oil products, and LPG,” sources said, adding that the government is closely monitoring the evolving geopolitical situation.
Officials said that India plans to ramp up energy imports from alternative geographies to offset any potential shortfall arising from the disrupted Gulf supply route.
Russia emerges as a major supplier
India’s strategy of diversifying crude imports over the past few years has significantly strengthened its supply resilience. Since 2022, the country has steadily increased crude purchases from Russia, which has now emerged as a major supplier.
While Russian crude accounted for only 0.2 per cent of India’s total crude imports in 2022, the share has risen sharply in recent years. Government sources said that in February 2026, India imported nearly 20 per cent of its crude oil from Russia, amounting to about 1.04 million barrels per day (mbpd).
The growing share of Russian crude in India’s energy mix has played a key role in insulating the country from supply disruptions linked to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.
Officials said the diversified import basket now allows India to tap multiple supply routes and sources, reducing reliance on any single region.
Clarification on refinery operations
Government sources also dismissed reports suggesting a possible shutdown of the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) refinery.
They clarified that the refinery is functioning normally and has adequate crude supplies.
“MRPL refinery is fully operational and well stocked with adequate crude supplies,” officials said, adding that there are no plans to shut down the facility.
The clarification came after media reports suggested that the refinery might face disruptions due to crude supply uncertainties linked to the Strait of Hormuz situation.
Steps to secure LPG supplies
While crude oil supplies remain stable, the government has also taken precautionary steps to safeguard domestic LPG availability, particularly for household cooking needs.
Officials said all LPG-producing refineries across the country have been directed to increase LPG production to ensure sufficient supply.
Additionally, authorities are planning to utilise petrochemical output for domestic consumption if required in order to ease demand pressures in the energy sector.
India remains in a comfortable position in terms of LPG stocks, sources said.
The government has also expanded LPG import sources in recent months. Since January 2026, LPG cargoes from the United States have started arriving in India under a long-term supply agreement.
Indian public sector oil companies had signed a one-year contract in November 2025 to import around 2.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LPG from the US Gulf Coast for 2026.
The supply agreement accounts for roughly 10 per cent of India’s total annual LPG imports, with cargoes sourced from major global energy companies including Chevron, Phillips 66 and TotalEnergies Trading.
India currently relies on imports for about 60–65 per cent of its domestic LPG demand, with nearly 90 per cent of these imports traditionally coming from West Asian producers. The new supply arrangement with the United States is part of India’s broader strategy to diversify its energy import basket.
Priority for domestic LPG consumers
In a precautionary move to protect household cooking gas supply, the central government has also decided to prioritise domestic LPG distribution while restricting commercial LPG supplies.
The directive was issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on March 5, 2026, following a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
Under the order, refineries have been instructed to maximise the use of propane and butane streams exclusively for LPG production.
Refining companies have also been barred from diverting these streams for petrochemical production or other downstream products. The entire output must be utilised for LPG manufacturing.
The LPG produced will be supplied exclusively to the three public sector oil marketing companies, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), which together account for over 99 per cent of domestic LPG distribution.
The directive has been issued under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and the Petroleum Products (Maintenance of Production, Storage and Supply) Order, 1999.
Authorities emphasised that LPG is an essential household fuel used by millions of Indian households for cooking, making uninterrupted supply critical.
Temporary restrictions on commercial LPG
As part of the precautionary measures, the supply of commercial LPG cylinders has been temporarily halted at certain plants operated by IOCL, BPCL and HPCL in the Nagpur and Wardha districts.
Dealers have been instructed not to send vehicles to collect commercial LPG cylinders until further orders.
Officials clarified that the restrictions are temporary and intended solely to ensure that domestic LPG availability is not affected amid global energy market uncertainties.
Industry observers described the move as a “war-like precautionary measure” aimed at securing cooking gas supplies in case geopolitical tensions further disrupt global fuel supply chains.
Government monitoring situation
Officials said the government continues to closely track developments related to the West Asia conflict and its potential impact on global energy markets.
With diversified crude sourcing, additional LPG imports from the United States and domestic production measures, authorities believe India is well placed to manage any near-term disruptions. However, the situation remains under constant review as geopolitical tensions continue to affect global energy trade routes.
