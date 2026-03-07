ETV Bharat / bharat

India ‘Comfortable’ On Crude, LPG Supplies Despite Strait Of Hormuz Disruptions; Govt Steps Up Alternative Sourcing

New Delhi: Amid rising concerns over disruptions to global energy supply routes due to tensions in West Asia and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, government sources on Friday said India remains in a “very comfortable position” in terms of crude oil, petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies.

Officials indicated that India currently has access to diversified energy sources that exceed the volume potentially impacted by the Strait of Hormuz disruption. They added that the country’s existing stock of crude oil and petroleum products is sufficient to meet domestic demand in the near term.

According to government sources, nearly 40 per cent of India’s oil supplies have been affected due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy transit route. However, authorities stressed that India’s diversified import strategy and adequate reserves will help cushion any immediate supply shocks.

“Today, we have more energy sources than what is stuck in the Strait of Hormuz. We are in a comfortable position in crude oil, oil products, and LPG,” sources said, adding that the government is closely monitoring the evolving geopolitical situation.

Officials said that India plans to ramp up energy imports from alternative geographies to offset any potential shortfall arising from the disrupted Gulf supply route.

Russia emerges as a major supplier

India’s strategy of diversifying crude imports over the past few years has significantly strengthened its supply resilience. Since 2022, the country has steadily increased crude purchases from Russia, which has now emerged as a major supplier.

While Russian crude accounted for only 0.2 per cent of India’s total crude imports in 2022, the share has risen sharply in recent years. Government sources said that in February 2026, India imported nearly 20 per cent of its crude oil from Russia, amounting to about 1.04 million barrels per day (mbpd).

The growing share of Russian crude in India’s energy mix has played a key role in insulating the country from supply disruptions linked to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Officials said the diversified import basket now allows India to tap multiple supply routes and sources, reducing reliance on any single region.

Clarification on refinery operations

Government sources also dismissed reports suggesting a possible shutdown of the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) refinery.

They clarified that the refinery is functioning normally and has adequate crude supplies.

“MRPL refinery is fully operational and well stocked with adequate crude supplies,” officials said, adding that there are no plans to shut down the facility.

The clarification came after media reports suggested that the refinery might face disruptions due to crude supply uncertainties linked to the Strait of Hormuz situation.

Steps to secure LPG supplies

While crude oil supplies remain stable, the government has also taken precautionary steps to safeguard domestic LPG availability, particularly for household cooking needs.

Officials said all LPG-producing refineries across the country have been directed to increase LPG production to ensure sufficient supply.

Additionally, authorities are planning to utilise petrochemical output for domestic consumption if required in order to ease demand pressures in the energy sector.

India remains in a comfortable position in terms of LPG stocks, sources said.