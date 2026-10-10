ETV Bharat / bharat

India Closely Monitoring Neighbourhood, Global Security Developments: Rajnath Witnesses IAF Air Show In Jodhpur

Jodhpur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that India is closely monitoring developments in the region and beyond, and their strategic implications, as the world witnesses major changes in modern warfare and the global security order.

Addressing the gathering at Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 at the Jodhpur Air Force Station, Singh said that the Indian armed forces, driven by the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', are undergoing a fundamental transformation “structurally, materially and strategically”.

"India is continuously monitoring developments in our region and beyond along with their broader strategic implications," Singh said after witnessing an aerial display. He said the established world order was rapidly changing while the shape of the future order was yet to emerge.

"India's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat does not mean isolation from the world. It means developing domestic capacity to design, develop, manufacture, maintain and upgrade critical defence technologies," he said. The defence minister said modern warfare is becoming increasingly complex with rapid technological changes and the emergence of new areas of conflict.

He said the growing role of non-state actors, threats to critical trade routes and sea lanes, and the use of new technologies added to uncertainties in the global security environment.

"Modern warfare is getting more complex with new technological changes, expansion of weapon domains and the addition of new elements. It is no longer confined to land, sea and air. It now spans space, cyber, the electromagnetic spectrum and the information domain. Surprise and deep uncertainty have become a new normal. Accompanied by these is the rising influence of non-state actors from the battlefield. Critical trade routes, vital sea lanes and vulnerable points are actively being weaponised," he said.

Singh said artificial intelligence is reshaping decision support, electronic warfare demands, and absolute spectrum control. "We are facing a situation where the older established world order is fast disappearing while the shape of the future order is yet to emerge," the minister said.

He said the volatile security situation required countries to remain constantly alert. Referring to changes in military operations, Singh said drones and unmanned systems had altered the speed, scale and nature of warfare. He said military strength, in the future, would depend less on the number of platforms a country possessed and more on how quickly it could gather information, understand a situation, take decisions and act.

"Speed, precision, information and integration are now the true defining attributes," he said. Singh said India recognised the need for self-reliance in defence years ago, knowing that no country could sustain a prolonged war without the ability to produce its own weapons and critical technologies.

He said the Indian Air Force had come a long way since Independence, when it operated with limited resources, and was now equipped with advanced aircraft, precision weapons, modern sensors, integrated networks and increasingly sophisticated indigenous technologies.