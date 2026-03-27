ETV Bharat / bharat

India Clears Procurement Of S-400 Missiles, 60 Transport Planes In Rs 2.38 Lakh Cr Defence Modernisation Push

New Delhi: In a major defence acquisition push, India on Friday cleared procurement of a fresh batch of five S-400 missile systems from Russia and 60 medium transport aircraft as well as a few other military platforms at a total cost of Rs 2.38 lakh crore to boost combat prowess of the defence forces.

The procurement proposals were approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the defence ministry's highest decision-making body on military procurement. It was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

While the defence ministry confirmed that the DAC cleared the procurement of S-400 missile systems and military transport aircraft, it did not specify the exact quantities. However, authoritative sources said the approval covers five S-400 units and 60 transport aircraft.

The IAF is procuring the military transport aircraft to replace its aging fleet of Soviet-era AN-32 and IL-76 planes. The top contenders for the multi-billion deal are Lockheed Martin's C-130 J Super Hercules, Embraer's KC-390 aircraft, and Airbus Defence and Space's A-400M plane. The IAF already operates 12 C-130 J Super Hercules.

It is learnt that 12 aircraft will be procured in fly-away condition while 48 will have to be produced in India.

The decision to procure an additional batch of five S-400 air defence missile systems came months after their capability was proved during Operation Sindoor. The missile system played a crucial role in India's dominance over Pakistan during the May 7-10 hostilities last year.

In October 2018, India had signed a USD 5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of S-400 air defence missile systems, notwithstanding a warning by the US that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions under the provisions of Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

Three squadrons have already been delivered. Sources said India is not expecting any possible hindrance from US sanctions as the new procurement will be a "follow on" order of the previous procurement.

The DAC also green-lighted procurement of remotely piloted 'Strike aircraft' and overhaul of Sukhoi-30 aero engines as part of enhancing the combat capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF) besides approving acquisition of Dhanush gun system for the Indian Army.

In the financial year 2025-26, approval for 55 proposals amounting to Rs 6.73 lakh crore has been accorded by the DAC. Moreover, capital procurement contracts for 503 proposals amounting to Rs 2.28 lakh crore have been signed in the current fiscal year.

Both the quantum of approval given and capital contracts signed, so far, has been the highest in any given financial year, according to the defence ministry.