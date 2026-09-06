ETV Bharat / bharat

India, China To Hold First Corps Commander-Level Talks Today At Wacha Along LAC In Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: The Armies of India and China are scheduled to meet today at the Wacha-Damai border meeting point in Arunachal Pradesh for the first Corps Commander-level talks between them amid ongoing issues between the two sides along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the area.

Citing sources, ANI reported that the first meeting between the officers at the Corps Commander level in the eastern sector has been scheduled to be held on September 6 and would help to address the ongoing issues in the area. The meeting is to be held at the Wacha border meeting point on the Indian side.

At the meeting, the Indian side would be represented by the 3 Corps Commander, Lt Gen Girish Kalia. Indian Army’s two Corps formations look after the Line of Actual Control with China in Arunachal Pradesh, including the Tezpur-based 4 Corps and the Rangapahar-based 3 Corps. The Indian Army has taken a very firm stance in dealing with the position taken by the Chinese troops in the area where issues are going on, sources said.

India and China have different perceptions of the Line of Actual Control in their territories and at times, that leads to issues on the ground. The Indian and Chinese sides have, till now, been holding Corps Commander-level meetings to address the issues between them at the LAC at the Chusul-Moldo border meeting point in the Ladakh sector after the Galwan clashes in 2020, in which both sides suffered major casualties.