Trade Concerns, LAC Stability Top Focus In India-China Strategic Dialogue

New Delhi: India and China on Tuesday discussed ways to address "concerns" relating to trade and underlined the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas for overall progress in their relations.

In their talks, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his Chinese counterpart Ma Zhaoxu primarily focused on steps taken by the two sides to stabilise and rebuild bilateral ties that had come under severe strain following the over four-year military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Ma, the executive vice foreign minister, was in India to participate in the BRICS Sherpa meeting that was held from 08–10 February. In the meeting held under the framework of India-China Strategic Dialogue, both sides recognised the need for an early conclusion of an updated air services agreement.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said both sides reviewed the "positive momentum" in bilateral relations and discussed ways to further advance ties by enhancing people-to-people exchanges and "addressing concerns on sensitive issues".