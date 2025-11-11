ETV Bharat / bharat

India, China Leading Global Clean Energy Transition: COP30 President

The national flags of India (L) and China are seen outside the Meijiang Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin on August 31, 2025. ( AFP )

New Delhi: COP30 President Andre Corrêa do Lago has praised India and China for playing a transformative role in the global energy transition, saying both countries have embraced climate action "in a very clear way" and are driving down the cost of clean technologies worldwide.

Addressing a press conference at the opening of COP30 in Belem, Brazil, do Lago said China has "embraced this agenda in an extraordinary way" by combining scale, technology and affordability, three crucial ingredients that have accelerated the world's progress towards cleaner energy systems.

He said both China and India are shaping the future of the global energy transition. “China has very advanced technology and has a scale that can only be compared to India. And India is somehow doing the same, because they also have brilliant companies and engineers and incredible people.

They are going in the same direction,” he said in response to a question on China's contribution to the fight against climate change. Do Lago emphasised China's leadership in clean technology manufacturing, particularly in electric vehicles, solar panels, wind energy and battery production."

"I don't need to say how important China has become for electric vehicles, for solar panels, for wind, for batteries. Thanks to their scale, by lowering the price of all these essential elements in the transition, they are at the same time doing an amazing job of international cooperation," he said.

He said China's massive scale has helped reduce the cost of key green technologies, creating ripple effects across the world.

"If the solar panel now costs ninety per cent less than a few years ago, many more people in the developing world can afford them. And somehow, you need fewer resources to get this done in many countries in the world, thanks to the price reduction. And then you can do other things in developing countries," he added.

"So, we are going to have two major markets which will lower the price of this transition because both countries have embraced this transition in a very clear way," the COP30 president said.