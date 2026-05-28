ETV Bharat / bharat

India, China Review Border Situation, Agree To Continue Diplomatic And Military Contacts During Talks In Beijing

New Delhi: India and China held "constructive" and "forward-looking" talks in Beijing on Wednesday and reviewed the situation in the border areas, with both sides expressing satisfaction over efforts to maintain peace and tranquility and move towards gradual normalisation of bilateral ties.

At the 35th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs, the two sides discussed various aspects of the border situation, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"The discussions were constructive and forward-looking," MEA said.

The Indian delegation was led by Sujit Ghosh, Joint Secretary (East Asia), while the Chinese delegation was led by Hou Yanqi, Director General of the Boundary & Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it said.

"The two sides reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas. They expressed satisfaction with the progress made in maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas, which has enabled progress towards gradual normalisation of bilateral relations," MEA said.