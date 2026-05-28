India, China Review Border Situation, Agree To Continue Diplomatic And Military Contacts During Talks In Beijing
The two sides agreed to work together to make "substantive preparation" for next meeting of the Special Representatives, which is to be held in China.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST|
Updated : May 28, 2026 at 11:53 AM IST
New Delhi: India and China held "constructive" and "forward-looking" talks in Beijing on Wednesday and reviewed the situation in the border areas, with both sides expressing satisfaction over efforts to maintain peace and tranquility and move towards gradual normalisation of bilateral ties.
At the 35th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs, the two sides discussed various aspects of the border situation, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
"The discussions were constructive and forward-looking," MEA said.
The Indian delegation was led by Sujit Ghosh, Joint Secretary (East Asia), while the Chinese delegation was led by Hou Yanqi, Director General of the Boundary & Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it said.
"The two sides reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas. They expressed satisfaction with the progress made in maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas, which has enabled progress towards gradual normalisation of bilateral relations," MEA said.
Both sides discussed issues about delimitation, border management, mechanism building and cross-border cooperation. The Indian side stressed an early meeting of the next Expert Level Mechanism on Trans-border Rivers, the statement read.
The leaders agreed to maintain regular exchanges and contacts at the diplomatic and military levels through mechanisms, including those that were agreed as part of the outcomes of the 24th Special Representatives (SR) Talks.
The two sides also agreed to work together to make "substantive preparation" for the next meeting of the Special Representatives, which is to be held in China.
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