ETV Bharat / bharat

India-China Border Trade Through Uttarakhand’s Lipulekh Pass Set To Resume In 2026

Dehradun: The Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand’s border district Pithoragarh is set to reopen for India-China border trade. After a long gap, preparations are underway to resume this traditional trade in 2026. A high-level meeting chaired by District Magistrate (DM) Ashish Kumar Bhatgain reviewed preparations for the upcoming trade season, with officials from various departments in attendance.

Following directions from the Ministry of External Affairs, the administration has begun finalising its action plan. Officials said the trade is not just an economic activity but is deeply linked to the social and cultural life of border communities.

Officials informed that under the agreement between India and China, trade through the Lipulekh Pass is scheduled from June to September. However, given the difficult terrain and unpredictable weather in the Himalayan region, the timeline may change.

The DM directed officials to propose extending the trade period if weather conditions remain favourable, so that more traders can benefit and economic activity can continue for a longer period.

The meeting also discussed arrangements for issuing trade passes to participating traders. Officials said that, as in previous years, trade passes will be issued in 2026 as well. Last year, around 265 traders were granted passes. This year, authorities expect a higher number of applicants due to increased enthusiasm for resuming trade.

Banking and customs arrangements were identified to ensure smooth trade operations. Additional District Magistrate Yogendra Singh said the State Bank of India will again provide cash and currency exchange facilities in the Dharchula region.

Custom staff from Bareilly will also be deployed. The DM instructed all departments to ensure the timely deployment of personnel so that formalities are completed before the trade begins.