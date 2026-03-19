India-China Border Trade Through Uttarakhand’s Lipulekh Pass Set To Resume In 2026
Authorities in Pithoragarh are preparing to resume Lipulekh border trade in 2026, aiming to strengthen the local economy and support traders in frontier areas.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 7:26 PM IST
Dehradun: The Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand’s border district Pithoragarh is set to reopen for India-China border trade. After a long gap, preparations are underway to resume this traditional trade in 2026. A high-level meeting chaired by District Magistrate (DM) Ashish Kumar Bhatgain reviewed preparations for the upcoming trade season, with officials from various departments in attendance.
Following directions from the Ministry of External Affairs, the administration has begun finalising its action plan. Officials said the trade is not just an economic activity but is deeply linked to the social and cultural life of border communities.
Officials informed that under the agreement between India and China, trade through the Lipulekh Pass is scheduled from June to September. However, given the difficult terrain and unpredictable weather in the Himalayan region, the timeline may change.
The DM directed officials to propose extending the trade period if weather conditions remain favourable, so that more traders can benefit and economic activity can continue for a longer period.
The meeting also discussed arrangements for issuing trade passes to participating traders. Officials said that, as in previous years, trade passes will be issued in 2026 as well. Last year, around 265 traders were granted passes. This year, authorities expect a higher number of applicants due to increased enthusiasm for resuming trade.
Banking and customs arrangements were identified to ensure smooth trade operations. Additional District Magistrate Yogendra Singh said the State Bank of India will again provide cash and currency exchange facilities in the Dharchula region.
Custom staff from Bareilly will also be deployed. The DM instructed all departments to ensure the timely deployment of personnel so that formalities are completed before the trade begins.
The Lipulekh trade is based on traditional goods exchanged for centuries. Imports include wool, pashmina, salt, borax, silk, butter, yak hair and hides. Exports from India include cloth, blankets, spices, flour, dry fruits, vegetables, copper products, agricultural tools, stationery, footwear and edible oils. This trade creates local employment opportunities and strengthens the economies of border areas.
According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dharchula, the previous trade session saw exports worth around Rs 1.25 crore and imports of about Rs 1.90 crore. These figures highlight the economic importance of border trade despite its relatively small scale.
The DM stressed the need to improve infrastructure and communication facilities. BSNL officials were directed to strengthen network connectivity in border areas to ensure smooth coordination between traders and authorities. Departments were also asked to ensure timely arrangements for roads, accommodation, drinking water, electricity and other basic facilities. The district panchayat and tourism department were directed to develop toilets and basic infrastructure in the Gunji area.
Officials said the resumption of trade is not limited to the exchange of goods but is also a key driver of development in border areas. It is expected to generate employment for local youth, promote tourism and boost economic activity. The DM instructed all departments to work in coordination and ensure the successful conduct of the 2026 trade season.
The Lipulekh Pass has a long and complex history. It was closed after the 1962 India-China war, bringing cross-border trade to a halt for nearly three decades. Trade through the route resumed in 1991 after an agreement between the two countries.
However, the pass was again affected in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising border tensions, which also led to the suspension of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Gradual restoration began in recent years, with limited activities resuming in 2024 and broader revival plans taking shape in 2025. The proposed reopening of trade in 2026 marks another significant step in reviving traditional economic and cultural exchanges along the route.
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