India-China Border Trade Via Lipulekh Resumes After 6 Years, But Only 20 Of 62 Indian Traders Allowed To Trade At Taklakot
Traders, who haven't received a nod, fear heavy financial losses as goods stocked in anticipation of the trade have started deteriorating.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 1:09 PM IST
Pithoragarh: India-China border trade through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand is finally resuming after a long hiatus of six years. However, many local traders who had pinned high hopes on the resumption of border trade have been left disappointed, as China has allowed only 20 traders to visit the Taklakot market.
While 62 Indian traders had obtained passes for business, China has permitted only 20 of them to travel to the Taklakot (also known as Purang/Burang located in Western Tibet) market for now. The remaining 42 traders have been left waiting, raising concerns over possible financial losses.
In anticipation of trade to restart, several traders had transported jaggery, sugar candy (mishri) and other goods to Gunji nearly a month ago. However, with no permission to go ahead with trade, the stored goods have started getting damaged due to continuous rainfall.
According to the India-China Trade Committee, China has said that only those traders whose goods were already stored at the Taklakot market would be allowed to enter at this stage. Following the communication, the administration and the committee submitted the list of the 20 approved traders to the Chinese authorities.
Jeevan Singh Rockli, President of the India-China Trade Committee, said that if remaining traders are not granted permission soon, they will suffer financial losses. "The jaggery, sugar candy and other goods stored in Gunji have started deteriorating due to rain," he stated.
Meanwhile, Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ashish Joshi said that the actual situation would become clear only after the first group of Indian traders reaches Taklakot. "Only after the first group of Indian traders reaches Taklakot will the actual situation there and the further process become clear. Necessary steps will be taken after that," said Joshi.
As per the Trade Committee, the first batch of the 20 approved traders would leave for Taklakot on August 1. However, China has not allowed them to carry any goods across the border at present. Officials said the future course of trade will become clear only after the traders reach Taklakot and further discussions take place.
It is worth noting that the trade conducted through the Lipulekh Pass is considered vital for economy of the region. Besides facilitating the exchange of goods, it supports local livelihoods, creates employment opportunities for youth, promotes tourism and contributes to the development of the border areas.
Meanwhile, border trade via Shipki-La Pass in Himachal Pradesh is also expected to commence from August 1. The trading period of four months will end on November 30.
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Six-Year Wait Over: India-China Border Trade via Shipki-La in Himachal to Resume on August 1