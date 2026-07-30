ETV Bharat / bharat

India-China Border Trade Via Lipulekh Resumes After 6 Years, But Only 20 Of 62 Indian Traders Allowed To Trade At Taklakot

Pithoragarh: India-China border trade through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand is finally resuming after a long hiatus of six years. However, many local traders who had pinned high hopes on the resumption of border trade have been left disappointed, as China has allowed only 20 traders to visit the Taklakot market.

While 62 Indian traders had obtained passes for business, China has permitted only 20 of them to travel to the Taklakot (also known as Purang/Burang located in Western Tibet) market for now. The remaining 42 traders have been left waiting, raising concerns over possible financial losses.

In anticipation of trade to restart, several traders had transported jaggery, sugar candy (mishri) and other goods to Gunji nearly a month ago. However, with no permission to go ahead with trade, the stored goods have started getting damaged due to continuous rainfall.

According to the India-China Trade Committee, China has said that only those traders whose goods were already stored at the Taklakot market would be allowed to enter at this stage. Following the communication, the administration and the committee submitted the list of the 20 approved traders to the Chinese authorities.

Jeevan Singh Rockli, President of the India-China Trade Committee, said that if remaining traders are not granted permission soon, they will suffer financial losses. "The jaggery, sugar candy and other goods stored in Gunji have started deteriorating due to rain," he stated.