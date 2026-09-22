ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Chile Working Towards CEPA: Chilean Envoy

Ambassador of Chile to India Juan Angulo addresses the Chile-India Economic Partnership 2026, in New Delhi on May 11 2026. ( ANI )

Chennai: India and Chile are working towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to deepen bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation, a top official has said.

Noting that bilateral trade between the two nations exceeded USD 5.6 billion in 2025, Chile Ambassador to India, Juan Angulo M, said Tamil Nadu's core strengths in automobiles, engineering, IT, healthcare, renewable energy, manufacturing, ports and logistics offer significant opportunities for collaboration with Chilean businesses and institutions.

Angulo was speaking at an event on Monday marking the 216th anniversary of Chile's independence here. A reception was hosted by the Honorary Consul of Chile in Chennai, Sunita Shahaney.

"Bilateral trade between Chile and India exceeded USD 5.6 billion in 2025, reflecting the growing importance of the partnership. The two countries are also working towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement intended to deepen trade, investment and economic cooperation," Angulo said.