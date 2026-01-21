ETV Bharat / bharat

India Charts Sector-Specific Pathways To Decarbonise Cement, Aluminium and MSMEs

New Delhi: As India accelerates toward its long-term goal of becoming a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047, the challenge of balancing rapid industrial growth with climate commitments has come sharply into focus.

A new set of sectoral roadmaps released by NITI Aayog lays out a detailed strategy to decarbonise three of the country’s most emissions-intensive and hard-to-abate segments, cement, aluminium and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which together account for a significant share of industrial greenhouse gas emissions.

The industry sector currently contributes around 24 per cent of India’s total greenhouse gas emissions. With cement production projected to rise four-fold and aluminium output expected to increase five-fold by 2047, emissions from these sectors could surge unless structural changes are introduced early, the roadmap warns. The strategy is consistent with India's commitments to climate change: achieving net zero emissions by 2070 and reducing emissions intensity by 45 per cent by 2030 from a 2005 baseline.

Cement: Tackling Process Emissions at Scale

Cement represents 6 per cent of all emissions in India. The country currently produces around 390 million tonnes of cement annually. Cement alone accounts for about 6 per cent of India’s total emissions, with current production at nearly 390 million tonnes. This is projected to rise to 1,743 million tonnes by 2047 and over 2,100 million tonnes by 2070.

Correspondingly, emissions could climb from 246 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent today to more than 1.3 billion tonnes by 2070 if business-as-usual practices continue.

The roadmap identifies calcination, the chemical process of converting limestone into clinker, as the single largest source of emissions, responsible for 57 per cent of cement-related CO₂. Approximately 32 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions come from combustion of fuel, and 11 per cent from electricity generation through fossil fuels. The roadmap sets forth three key strategies to reduce emissions produced from cement production and generate sufficient carbon credit incentives to make renewable fuel sources cost-competitive with fossil fuels.

First, the roadmap recommends the increased use of RDF, produced from municipal solid waste, to replace coal and petcoke at cement facilities within 400 km of RDF production plants by 2040.

The roadmap notes that while RDF is currently more expensive than using coal and petcoke (primarily due to its very low energy content, and therefore the high costs associated with the transportation and processing of RDF), the report points to a potential solution to improving the economics of using RDF as a renewable fuel source, by working with private partners to create supply chains that guarantee a minimum of 20 per cent RDF use for all cement manufacturers located within 400km of RDF production plants.

Additionally, it proposes the concept of a public-private partnership to establish a marketplace to sell RDF and increasing the economic feasibility of RDF-producing businesses through carbon credit incentives.

Second, the roadmap calls for reducing India’s clinker-to-cement ratio from about 67.5 per cent to nearly 62 per cent by increasing the use of clinker substitutes such as fly ash, slag and calcined clays. In addition to the changes to how cement is manufactured, the strategies outlined in the roadmap also call for an overall change to how input material is classified by creating a performance standard for all cement manufacturers; as well as mapping out potential sources of alternative raw materials and resolving any mining or logistical issues that may restrict a cement manufacturer's ability to utilize those materials.

The third and most transformative lever is carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS). The roadmap proposes a dedicated National CCUS Mission for the cement sector, with pilot projects targeting the capture and utilisation of around 2,000 tonnes of CO₂ per day. CCUS technology has only recently been developed on a global scale; however, it is critical in addressing long-term residual emissions related to cement manufacturing through early-scale implementation.