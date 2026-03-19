ETV Bharat / bharat

India Celebrates Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Cheti Chand; PM Modi Invokes Maa Durga's Blessings For Viksit Bharat

Devotees across the country thronged temples in large numbers since early morning to seek blessings and begin the auspicious festival with devotion.

Today, on the first day of Chaitra Navratri, one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga, PM Modi invoked the blessings of Maa Durga, saying Her grace would bring new energy to the resolution of Viksit Bharat.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Cheti Chand, and prayed for peace, well-being, happiness and prosperity of all people.

"Heartfelt Navratri greetings to my family members across the country. May this divine occasion of worshipping Shakti bring happiness, good fortune, prosperity, and excellent health to all of you. May the boundless grace of the Shakti Swaroopa, Maa Durga, bring welfare to everyone, thereby infusing new energy into our resolve for a developed India. Jai Ambe Jagdambe Ma!," Modi said in a post on X.

Extending wishes on the special occasion of Nav Samvatsar, the Hindu New Year, PM Modi hoped the new year would bring happiness, strength and renewed momentum to nation-building efforts. "May everyone be blessed with infinite happiness, success and good health. I pray that this coming new year further strengthens the spirit of courage, self-confidence and service in everyone's lives. May it also add renewed momentum to our collective efforts towards nation-building," the PM said.

Wishing people on Ugadi, the New Year festival for Telugu, Kannada and Kodava communities, PM Modi said this festival symbolises new energy and beginnings. "I pray that the coming year is full of happiness, success and wonderful health. May this year inspire everyone to pursue their aspirations with sincerity and contribute positively to society," he said.

He also extended warm greetings to everyone on the vibrant occasion of Gudi Padwa, that marks the traditional new year festival in Maharashtra.

In another post, PM Modi extended wishes on Cheti Chand and said may this sacred festival strengthen the spirit of togetherness in society.