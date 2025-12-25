ETV Bharat / bharat

India Celebrates Christmas Today With Prayers, Lights, And Carols; President, PM Greet Nation

Priests offer prayers on the eve of the Christmas festival, at St Thomas Orthodox Cathedral Church, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Christmas is being celebrated in India and around the world today as churches adorned with lights and bells reverberate with prayers across the country. Observed every year on December 25, Christmas marks the birthday of Jesus Christ and is associated with themes of hope, peace, forgiveness, and love. While it is primarily a Christian religious festival, its universal message has made it a global celebration embraced by people from diverse backgrounds. People offer prayers at a church on the eve of the Christmas festival, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025. (PTI) On the occasion, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted citizens this morning. In her message on X, President Murmu extended her greetings to the people and urged them to follow the path shown by Jesus Christ and build a society that promotes kindness and mutual harmony. "On this auspicious occasion of Christmas, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all citizens, especially brothers and sisters of the Christian community. Christmas, the festival of joy and enthusiasm, conveys the message of love and compassion. It reminds us of the sacrifice made by Lord Jesus Christ for the welfare of humanity. This sacred occasion inspires us to further strengthen the values of peace, harmony, equality, and service in the society," the President added. People gather for a midnight mass on the eve of the Christmas festival, at Orlem Church, Malad, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025. (PTI) She also urged people to resolve to follow the path shown by Jesus Christ and work towards building a society that promotes kindness and mutual harmony. A priest holds a statue of Infant Jesus on the eve of the Christmas festival, at the St. Francis Xavier's Church, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025. (PTI)