India Celebrates Christmas Today With Prayers, Lights, And Carols; President, PM Greet Nation
President Droupadi Murmu, in her Christmas greetings, urged people to resolve to follow the path shown by Jesus Christ.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 9:46 AM IST
New Delhi: Christmas is being celebrated in India and around the world today as churches adorned with lights and bells reverberate with prayers across the country.
Observed every year on December 25, Christmas marks the birthday of Jesus Christ and is associated with themes of hope, peace, forgiveness, and love. While it is primarily a Christian religious festival, its universal message has made it a global celebration embraced by people from diverse backgrounds.
On the occasion, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted citizens this morning.
In her message on X, President Murmu extended her greetings to the people and urged them to follow the path shown by Jesus Christ and build a society that promotes kindness and mutual harmony.
"On this auspicious occasion of Christmas, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all citizens, especially brothers and sisters of the Christian community. Christmas, the festival of joy and enthusiasm, conveys the message of love and compassion. It reminds us of the sacrifice made by Lord Jesus Christ for the welfare of humanity. This sacred occasion inspires us to further strengthen the values of peace, harmony, equality, and service in the society," the President added.
She also urged people to resolve to follow the path shown by Jesus Christ and work towards building a society that promotes kindness and mutual harmony.
In his message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped that the teachings of Jesus Christ continue to strengthen harmony in society. "Wishing everyone a joyous Christmas filled with peace, compassion and hope. May the teachings of Jesus Christ strengthen harmony in our society," Modi wrote on X.
In several states across the country, the market storefronts have been decorated with Santa Claus's sleigh, bells, frills, decorative wreaths, glowing stars, and Christmas trees. The nation is buzzing with a great sense of festive spirit and shared merriment as everybody prepares for the holidays ahead.
On the occasion, people offered prayers and lit candles at the St. John in the Wilderness Church in Dharamshala on the occasion of Christmas. Priest Victor Khoji said that the lightning of candles sends a message that Jesus is the light of the world.
"By lighting the candles, we are sending a message that Jesus is the light of the world and Lord Jesus has said that we are also the light of the world...Many people believe that all prayers are answered here..." he said.
On Christmas Eve and this morning, prayers were held at various churches nationwide. The Christ Church in Shimla, St. Mary's Cathedral Church in Ranchi, and St. Michael's Church in Mumbai held prayers on the occasion.
Devotees sang hymns and carols at the Church of Our Lady of Victories in Mumbai on the occasion of Christmas.
In Mumbai, Father Calistus Fernandes extended Christmas wishes, saying that the festival spreads joy amongst people and reminds them that the Almighty is near them. He also stressed that Christianity does not force anyone to follow the religion, underlining that there is no forced conversion.
"Christmas is a joyous season for everyone. Singing carols, lighting candles, the celebrations all around, and the joy we experience represent the inner happiness that people need to understand that the Lord is near to us, so that we can become closer to God. That is the beauty of Christmas. Christianity does not force anyone to accept Christianity. I do not understand how the term forced conversion has come about. There is no forced conversion... Happy Christmas to all of you..." he said.
Meanwhile, Srinagar's Holy Family Catholic Church and St. Mary's Garrison Church in Jammu also prepped up for the joyous festival. Delhi's St. Thomas Church, Bengaluru's St. Mary's Basilica Church, among all major Churches, were decorated on the occasion. People flocked to the church to offer prayers to Jesus Christ.
Kolkata's iconic Park Street decked up beautifully with lights, stars and Christmas cribs on the festive occasion. In Tamil Nadu, the hundred-year-old Sacred Heart Cathedral, Wesley Church, and St. Stephen's Church in the Nilgiri district were also decorated with lights.
Christmas reflects a blend of Christian beliefs and ancient winter traditions. Although the Bible does not specify the exact date of Jesus’ birth, early Christians chose December 25 to align with existing winter festivals. In ancient Rome, celebrations such as Saturnalia were held around the winter solstice, featuring feasting, gift-giving and joyful gatherings.
By the 4th century, Christmas was formally recognised as a Christian festival. As it spread across Europe and later to other parts of the world, local customs merged with religious practices. Traditions like decorating evergreen trees, exchanging gifts, singing carols and celebrating with family gradually became integral to Christmas festivities.
Today, Christmas is celebrated not only as a religious occasion but also as a cultural festival that promotes values of love, peace, generosity and togetherness across communities worldwide.
