ETV Bharat / bharat

India Celebrates Christmas Today With Prayers, Lights, And Carols; President, PM Greet Nation

President Droupadi Murmu, in her Christmas greetings, urged people to resolve to follow the path shown by Jesus Christ.

India Celebrates Christmas Today With Prayers Lights And Carols President PM Greet Nation
Priests offer prayers on the eve of the Christmas festival, at St Thomas Orthodox Cathedral Church, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 25, 2025 at 9:46 AM IST

4 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Christmas is being celebrated in India and around the world today as churches adorned with lights and bells reverberate with prayers across the country.

Observed every year on December 25, Christmas marks the birthday of Jesus Christ and is associated with themes of hope, peace, forgiveness, and love. While it is primarily a Christian religious festival, its universal message has made it a global celebration embraced by people from diverse backgrounds.

India Celebrates Christmas Today With Prayers Lights And Carols President PM Greet Nation
People offer prayers at a church on the eve of the Christmas festival, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025. (PTI)

On the occasion, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted citizens this morning.

In her message on X, President Murmu extended her greetings to the people and urged them to follow the path shown by Jesus Christ and build a society that promotes kindness and mutual harmony.

"On this auspicious occasion of Christmas, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all citizens, especially brothers and sisters of the Christian community. Christmas, the festival of joy and enthusiasm, conveys the message of love and compassion. It reminds us of the sacrifice made by Lord Jesus Christ for the welfare of humanity. This sacred occasion inspires us to further strengthen the values of peace, harmony, equality, and service in the society," the President added.

India Celebrates Christmas Today With Prayers Lights And Carols President PM Greet Nation
People gather for a midnight mass on the eve of the Christmas festival, at Orlem Church, Malad, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025. (PTI)

She also urged people to resolve to follow the path shown by Jesus Christ and work towards building a society that promotes kindness and mutual harmony.

India Celebrates Christmas Today With Prayers Lights And Carols President PM Greet Nation
A priest holds a statue of Infant Jesus on the eve of the Christmas festival, at the St. Francis Xavier's Church, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025. (PTI)

In his message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped that the teachings of Jesus Christ continue to strengthen harmony in society. "Wishing everyone a joyous Christmas filled with peace, compassion and hope. May the teachings of Jesus Christ strengthen harmony in our society," Modi wrote on X.

In several states across the country, the market storefronts have been decorated with Santa Claus's sleigh, bells, frills, decorative wreaths, glowing stars, and Christmas trees. The nation is buzzing with a great sense of festive spirit and shared merriment as everybody prepares for the holidays ahead.

India Celebrates Christmas Today With Prayers Lights And Carols President PM Greet Nation
People offer prayers at a church on the eve of the Christmas festival, in Gulmarg, Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025. (PTI)

On the occasion, people offered prayers and lit candles at the St. John in the Wilderness Church in Dharamshala on the occasion of Christmas. Priest Victor Khoji said that the lightning of candles sends a message that Jesus is the light of the world.

India Celebrates Christmas Today With Prayers Lights And Carols President PM Greet Nation
Premises of the St. Joseph Cathedral church decked up with lights and decorations on the eve of the Christmas festival, at Abids, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025. (PTI)

"By lighting the candles, we are sending a message that Jesus is the light of the world and Lord Jesus has said that we are also the light of the world...Many people believe that all prayers are answered here..." he said.

On Christmas Eve and this morning, prayers were held at various churches nationwide. The Christ Church in Shimla, St. Mary's Cathedral Church in Ranchi, and St. Michael's Church in Mumbai held prayers on the occasion.

India Celebrates Christmas Today With Prayers Lights And Carols President PM Greet Nation
People gather for a midnight mass on the eve of the Christmas festival. (PTI)

Devotees sang hymns and carols at the Church of Our Lady of Victories in Mumbai on the occasion of Christmas.

In Mumbai, Father Calistus Fernandes extended Christmas wishes, saying that the festival spreads joy amongst people and reminds them that the Almighty is near them. He also stressed that Christianity does not force anyone to follow the religion, underlining that there is no forced conversion.

India Celebrates Christmas Today With Prayers Lights And Carols President PM Greet Nation
People take a selfie at the premises of St. Joseph Cathedral church illuminated with light on the eve of the Christmas festival, at Abids, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025. (PTI)

"Christmas is a joyous season for everyone. Singing carols, lighting candles, the celebrations all around, and the joy we experience represent the inner happiness that people need to understand that the Lord is near to us, so that we can become closer to God. That is the beauty of Christmas. Christianity does not force anyone to accept Christianity. I do not understand how the term forced conversion has come about. There is no forced conversion... Happy Christmas to all of you..." he said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar's Holy Family Catholic Church and St. Mary's Garrison Church in Jammu also prepped up for the joyous festival. Delhi's St. Thomas Church, Bengaluru's St. Mary's Basilica Church, among all major Churches, were decorated on the occasion. People flocked to the church to offer prayers to Jesus Christ.

Kolkata's iconic Park Street decked up beautifully with lights, stars and Christmas cribs on the festive occasion. In Tamil Nadu, the hundred-year-old Sacred Heart Cathedral, Wesley Church, and St. Stephen's Church in the Nilgiri district were also decorated with lights.

Christmas reflects a blend of Christian beliefs and ancient winter traditions. Although the Bible does not specify the exact date of Jesus’ birth, early Christians chose December 25 to align with existing winter festivals. In ancient Rome, celebrations such as Saturnalia were held around the winter solstice, featuring feasting, gift-giving and joyful gatherings.

By the 4th century, Christmas was formally recognised as a Christian festival. As it spread across Europe and later to other parts of the world, local customs merged with religious practices. Traditions like decorating evergreen trees, exchanging gifts, singing carols and celebrating with family gradually became integral to Christmas festivities.

Today, Christmas is celebrated not only as a religious occasion but also as a cultural festival that promotes values of love, peace, generosity and togetherness across communities worldwide.

Read More:

  1. Catholic Bishops' Chief Appeals To PM Modi, Amit Shah To Ensure Protection Of Christians
  2. Bethlehem Celebrates First Festive Christmas Since Gaza War

TAGGED:

CHRISTMAS TODAY
INDIA CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS
PM MODI CHRISTMAS GREETING
JESUS CHRIST
CHURCH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.