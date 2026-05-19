ETV Bharat / bharat

Interview | Inflationary Shocks Inevitable For India, High Interest Rates May Be Used As Last Resort: Alexandra Hermann Prasad

By M L Narasimha Reddy

Hyderabad: India cannot escape from the shocks of inflation and its impact is already becoming apparent, says Alexandra Hermann Prasad, head of the West Asia Research Division at Oxford Economics. In an interview with Eenadu–ETV Bharat, Prasad said that the inflation levels are likely to exceed the projections made by the Reserve Bank by the end of the year.

Recently, Oxford Economics conducted a study on inflation in India against the backdrop of global developments and subsequently released a report.

Excerpts from the interview

Question: To what extent will the global rise in fuel prices impact India, as per your study?

Alexandra Hermann Prasad: Although consumers have, to date, enjoyed some insulation from the shock of rising fuel prices, we cannot assume that this protection will persist for long. Even a 10 per cent increase (in fuel prices) could potentially drive up core inflation by 0.3 to 0.4 percent within just three to four months.

The impact of inflation is expected to be particularly pronounced during the latter part of this year. We project that core inflation will stand at 6.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2026, a figure higher than the estimate provided by the RBI.

Food inflation is also on the rise. Households began grappling with the effects of inflation as early as the end of last year. However, the impact is expected to intensify from the middle of this year, particularly during the third and fourth quarters.

Question: Which sectors will bear the brunt of this inflationary impact?

Alexandra Hermann Prasad: While the effects initially manifested in diesel and petrol prices, they are expected to permeate across all sectors in the coming days. Industries, manufacturing, restaurants and the hospitality sector are likely to be hit the hardest. Food prices will rise, and the impact on the transportation sector will become clearly evident over the coming months. Sectors such as goods supply and agriculture will also be affected.

Regarding fertilizers, the immediate impact will be felt not by the farmers, but rather by the government. A critical question remains: will adequate suppy of fertilizers be available to farmers by the time the monsoon arrives and the sowing season for the Kharif crop begins? June is a pivotal month for crops such as paddy and maize. The Gulf nations play a crucial role in ensuring the additional supply of fertilizers.

Recognizing the severity of this issue, the Prime Minister of India has appealed for a reduction in fertilizer consumption. Difficulties such as delays in supply, distribution bottlenecks, and shortages related to demand may arise. While the annual average inflation rate may appear relatively low, it is expected to remain elevated over the next few months.