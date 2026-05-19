Interview | Inflationary Shocks Inevitable For India, High Interest Rates May Be Used As Last Resort: Alexandra Hermann Prasad
Alexandra Hermann Prasad projected that the inflation levels are likely to exceed the projections made by the Reserve Bank by the end of the year
Published : May 19, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
By M L Narasimha Reddy
Hyderabad: India cannot escape from the shocks of inflation and its impact is already becoming apparent, says Alexandra Hermann Prasad, head of the West Asia Research Division at Oxford Economics. In an interview with Eenadu–ETV Bharat, Prasad said that the inflation levels are likely to exceed the projections made by the Reserve Bank by the end of the year.
Recently, Oxford Economics conducted a study on inflation in India against the backdrop of global developments and subsequently released a report.
Excerpts from the interview
Question: To what extent will the global rise in fuel prices impact India, as per your study?
Alexandra Hermann Prasad: Although consumers have, to date, enjoyed some insulation from the shock of rising fuel prices, we cannot assume that this protection will persist for long. Even a 10 per cent increase (in fuel prices) could potentially drive up core inflation by 0.3 to 0.4 percent within just three to four months.
The impact of inflation is expected to be particularly pronounced during the latter part of this year. We project that core inflation will stand at 6.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2026, a figure higher than the estimate provided by the RBI.
Food inflation is also on the rise. Households began grappling with the effects of inflation as early as the end of last year. However, the impact is expected to intensify from the middle of this year, particularly during the third and fourth quarters.
Question: Which sectors will bear the brunt of this inflationary impact?
Alexandra Hermann Prasad: While the effects initially manifested in diesel and petrol prices, they are expected to permeate across all sectors in the coming days. Industries, manufacturing, restaurants and the hospitality sector are likely to be hit the hardest. Food prices will rise, and the impact on the transportation sector will become clearly evident over the coming months. Sectors such as goods supply and agriculture will also be affected.
Regarding fertilizers, the immediate impact will be felt not by the farmers, but rather by the government. A critical question remains: will adequate suppy of fertilizers be available to farmers by the time the monsoon arrives and the sowing season for the Kharif crop begins? June is a pivotal month for crops such as paddy and maize. The Gulf nations play a crucial role in ensuring the additional supply of fertilizers.
Recognizing the severity of this issue, the Prime Minister of India has appealed for a reduction in fertilizer consumption. Difficulties such as delays in supply, distribution bottlenecks, and shortages related to demand may arise. While the annual average inflation rate may appear relatively low, it is expected to remain elevated over the next few months.
Question: Do you believe the Reserve Bank underestimated the impact of the second phase?
Alexandra Hermann Prasad: The Reserve Bank has recently acknowledged the risks associated with the second phase. Until now, it had been making incremental adjustments to its inflation projections. It is estimated that Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation would average 4.6% in the 2026-27 fiscal year and 4.2% in the 2026 calendar year. Based on the expectation that global oil prices could rise by up to 10%, it was anticipated that inflation might increase by 0.2 percentage points or more.
However, according to our estimates, inflation will average 5.9% in the 2026-27 fiscal year and 5.1% in the 2026 calendar year. As far as projections regarding inflation and interest rates are concerned, current demand conditions have emerged as a significant challenge. Although consumption showed strong growth at the beginning of 2026, our latest studies indicate that it remains fundamentally weak.
By the end of the first quarter of the calendar year, signs emerged suggesting a slight decline in consumer spending. Consequently, companies now have fewer opportunities to pass on the burden of their increased raw material costs to consumers. As a result, they are likely to face financial difficulties.
Given the expectations that inflation will continue to rise, the RBI appears to have limited options available to counter it. Meanwhile, the value of the Rupee continues to decline steadily. To rectify this situation, the RBI is likely to employ higher interest rates as its final resort.
When the cycle of interest rate hikes began in 2022, a decline in forex reserves was not the sole primary driver. However, against the backdrop of global economic conditions, these reserves had depleted by $ 37 billion within a span of just six months. Consequently, raising interest rates became inevitable.
As of September 2025, the decline in forex reserves currently stands at $27 billion. Significantly, during this same period, forward liabilities are projected to surge to over $100 billion by March 2026. Given this context, the RBI is likely to hike key interest rates twice, each time by 25 basis points, before the end of this year.
Question: To what extent have the government's policy interventions proven beneficial?
Alexandra Hermann Prasad: Through a deliberate policy decision, the government opted to absorb the burden of rising costs itself rather than passing them on to the consumer. Fuel accounts for approximately one-tenth of the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
Diesel and petrol, primarily used in personal vehicles, are categorized under 'core inflation' as a component of fuel inflation. Although fuel inflation appeared somewhat contained in March following a hike in commercial LPG prices, there were no changes to the prices of petrol, diesel, or LPG in April. The government continued to shoulder this financial burden. However, driven by rising global fuel prices, fuel inflation is likely to persist in the coming months.
Question: What is the situation in other Southeast Asian nations? What is the situation in China?
Alexandra Hermann Prasad: The impact of oil prices is being felt across many countries, particularly in the Philippines and Vietnam, and has intensified further since April. The impact is also significant in Thailand. Even if not immediately, India is also bound to face similar difficulties sooner or later. China's situation, however, is different. It is unlikely to be as severe. The scope for companies to fully pass on the burden of rising oil prices to consumers is limited. Consequently, China is unlikely to face an inflation problem of the magnitude currently confronting India.
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