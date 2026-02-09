ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Canada Agree To A 'Shared Work Plan' To Bolster Security Cooperation After NSA Doval's Visit To Ottawa

FILE- Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during a bilateral meeting, on the sidelines of the 51st G7 Summit, in Kananaskis ( ANI )

New Delhi: India and Canada have agreed to create a "shared work plan" to enhance cooperation on national security and law enforcement, facilitating practical collaboration on their respective priorities. The decision was taken at a meeting between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin in Ottawa on Saturday.

The move is seen as part of efforts by the two sides to normalise their relations that came under severe strain following a diplomatic row over the killing of a Khalistani separatist in 2023. NSA Doval's visit to Ottawa came as the two sides are making preparations for a likely trip to India early next month by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday, details of the Doval-Drouin meeting were shared. Both sides acknowledged the progress made on initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and security of their countries and citizens.

"They agreed to a shared work plan to guide bilateral cooperation on national security and law enforcement issues and to enable practical collaboration on respective priorities," the statement read.

"During the meeting, it was agreed that each country would establish security and law-enforcement liaison officers and that their respective agencies would build on working relationships," the MEA said in a statement.