ETV Bharat / bharat

India-Canada Looking At Concluding FTA Talks By Year End; Aim To Triple Trade To $50 Billion: Piyush Goyal

In this image posted on May 26, 2026, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, in Canada. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India and Canada are looking at concluding the negotiations for a free trade agreement by the end of this year, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said. Goyal is in Canada for a three-day official visit, starting May 25.

“Our prime ministers have tasked us not only with completing the free trade agreement with a comprehensive outlook before the end of this year or earlier and tripling our trade from a current USD 17 billion level to USD 50 billion by 2030,” he has said, while jointly addressing the media in Ottawa with Canada's Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu on May 25.

He said that the target was "very much doable" given the sincerity of purpose, since the signing of the terms of preference in March, and the trust between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Carney.

Goyal noted that he had come with the largest business delegation from India, with over 112 Indian businesses already on their way to Canada. "I have come with the largest ever business delegation that has stepped out of India ever in our history. At last count early this morning, at about five o'clock, I was reported 112 Indian businesses had already taken off from India," Goyal said.