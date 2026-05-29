India, Canada Launch Trade And Investment Forum To Strengthen Economic Partnership
Both Ministers committed to maintaining regular dialogue and advancing concrete outcomes in the months ahead.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 10:46 AM IST
New Delhi: India and Canada have launched a trade and investment forum to bring together businesses from both countries to promote commercial engagement, according to a joint statement issued on Friday.
The two countries have also agreed to enhance connectivity between India and Canada, including people-to-people ties, business mobility, and direct commercial linkages, as essential enablers of expanded trade and investment, it said.
The statement was issued after the conclusion of a three-day (May 25-27) official visit of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. He has held a series of meetings with business leaders, as well as a bilateral meeting with Canada's Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu.
"Building on the momentum generated through recent ministerial engagement, Minister Sidhu welcomed Minister Goyal and the largest Indian delegation ever sent anywhere in the world, and underscored opportunities to deepen cooperation across complementary sectors such as clean energy, critical minerals, agri‑food, advanced manufacturing, digital technologies, and skills development," the statement read.
"The Ministers launched the Canada-India Trade and Investment Forum as a key platform that brings together Canadian and Indian business leaders and fosters new commercial partnerships and increased business engagement," it said.
Both Ministers further reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties, to deliver tangible outcomes that support economic growth and increased commercial opportunities for businesses in both countries.
"They reiterated their commitment to advancing an ambitious and mutually beneficial Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and affirmed their shared objective of concluding negotiations by the end of this year," it said.
The pact will be important for expanding market access, supporting resilient supply chains, and enabling two-way economic growth.
"Minister Sidhu confirmed that Canada will lead a Team Canada Trade Mission to India later this year, reflecting the strong interest of Canadian businesses in expanding their presence in the Indian market and the shared ambition to deepen commercial partnerships, the statement read.
"Canada and India agreed to continue encouraging long‑term, high‑quality investment in priority sectors and to support deeper collaboration between businesses, innovators, and institutional partners in both countries. The Ministers committed to maintaining regular dialogue and advancing concrete outcomes in the months ahead," it added.
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