ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Canada Launch Trade And Investment Forum To Strengthen Economic Partnership

In this image posted on May 27, 2026, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, seventh right, during his visit to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, in Toronto, Canada. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India and Canada have launched a trade and investment forum to bring together businesses from both countries to promote commercial engagement, according to a joint statement issued on Friday.

The two countries have also agreed to enhance connectivity between India and Canada, including people-to-people ties, business mobility, and direct commercial linkages, as essential enablers of expanded trade and investment, it said.

The statement was issued after the conclusion of a three-day (May 25-27) official visit of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. He has held a series of meetings with business leaders, as well as a bilateral meeting with Canada's Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu.

"Building on the momentum generated through recent ministerial engagement, Minister Sidhu welcomed Minister Goyal and the largest Indian delegation ever sent anywhere in the world, and underscored opportunities to deepen cooperation across complementary sectors such as clean energy, critical minerals, agri‑food, advanced manufacturing, digital technologies, and skills development," the statement read.

"The Ministers launched the Canada-India Trade and Investment Forum as a key platform that brings together Canadian and Indian business leaders and fosters new commercial partnerships and increased business engagement," it said.

Both Ministers further reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties, to deliver tangible outcomes that support economic growth and increased commercial opportunities for businesses in both countries.