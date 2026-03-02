ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Canada Ink Uranium Deal, Set $50Bn Trade Target

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on Monday finalised a new framework to shore up ties that includes taking bilateral annual trade to $50 billion by 2030.

The countries also sealed key pacts on supplies of Uranium, critical minerals and vowed to soon conclude a comprehensive economic partnership agreement. Canada will support India's civil nuclear energy sector under the $2.6 billion uranium supply agreement.

The two leaders also pledged to ramp up cooperation in defence, critical technologies, small and modular nuclear reactors, education and renewable energy, as Modi termed the relations between the countries are now filled with new energy, mutual trust and positivity.

Modi said both sides agreed that terrorism, extremism and radicalisation are common and serious challenges not only for them but for all humanity. "Our close cooperation against these is crucial for global peace and stability," he added.

They also deliberated on the precarious security situation in West Asia, with PM Modi asserting that India supports the resolution of all conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy. "The current situation in West Asia is a matter of deep concern for us. India supports the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy. We will continue to work with all countries to ensure the safety of all Indian citizens in the region," he said in a statement.

The major outcomes of the bilateral talks were their decision to expand trade relations, a move that comes amid Canada's increasingly frosty economic ties with the Trump administration. The fresh move to bolster ties came as part of ongoing efforts by both sides to reset ties that came under severe strain following a diplomatic row over the killing of a Khalistani separatist in 2023.

"Our goal is to reach $50 billion in trade by 2030. Unlocking the full potential of economic cooperation is our priority. Therefore, we have decided to finalise the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement soon. This will create new investment and employment opportunities in both countries. Canada's pension funds have invested $100 billion in India. This symbolises their deep belief in India's growth story," Modi said.