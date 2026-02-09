ETV Bharat / bharat

India Can Hit Net Zero by 2070 Without Slowing Growth, But Needs $22.7 Trillion Investment: NITI Aayog

Unlike advanced economies that industrialised over nearly two centuries before peaking emissions, India faces the dual challenge of compressing rapid development and deep decarbonisation into just a few decades. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: India’s ambitious pledge to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2070 can be achieved without derailing its economic growth or its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, but doing so will require an unprecedented restructuring of the country’s energy system, industrial base and financing architecture, according to a comprehensive new scenarios study released by NITI Aayog.

The study, Scenarios Towards Viksit Bharat and Net Zero, presents one of the most detailed modelling exercises undertaken so far on India’s low-carbon transition. Drawing on the work of ten inter-ministerial working groups covering power, transport, industry, buildings, agriculture, finance, critical minerals and social impacts, the report maps how India could nearly eightfold its GDP, from about $4.2 trillion in 2025 to around $30 trillion by 2047, while steadily reducing emissions in line with its international climate commitments.

Unlike advanced economies that industrialised over nearly two centuries before peaking emissions, India faces the dual challenge of compressing rapid development and deep decarbonisation into just a few decades. The report notes that this challenge is unfolding amid global economic uncertainty, slowing climate action by developed countries, and tightening global supply chains for critical minerals essential to clean energy technologies.

Despite these constraints, the modelling exercise finds that economic growth and climate ambition are not inherently at odds. Under all scenarios assessed, India’s economy continues to grow robustly, with real GDP remaining resilient even under aggressive decarbonisation pathways.

Two Pathways, One Development Goal

At the core of the analysis are two scenarios: a Current Policy Scenario (CPS), which reflects policies in place as of 2023, and a more ambitious Net Zero Scenario (NZS), aligned with India’s commitment announced at COP26 to reach net-zero emissions by 2070.

While GDP expands rapidly under both scenarios, the report highlights a striking divergence in energy and emissions outcomes. The total energy demand of India will only increase by about 2 to 2.6 times by 2070, according to the Net Zero Scenario, despite several-fold economic growth. The decoupling occurs as a result of improvements in energy efficiency, widespread electrification, and rapid conversion to clean power.

Electricity will be the foundation of India's low-carbon future; its share will increase from approximately 21% of final energy demand in 2025 to nearly 60% in 2070. The dramatic increase is a result of growth in electric vehicle usage, cleaner cooking fuels, electrification of industry, and the increased use of electricity as an energy source in buildings and data infrastructures.

Power Sector Transformation At An Unprecedented Scale

The transition required means an unprecedented transformation of India's electric power system. The installed capacity of renewable energy sources will grow from today's installed renewable capacity of approximately 200-230 gigawatts to between 6500-7000 gigawatts by 2070. In total, renewable energy will supply greater than 85% of the predicted total electric generation.

Nuclear energy is also assigned a strategic role in the modelling exercise. Nuclear capacity is projected to rise from around 8 GW today to about 100 GW by 2047 and over 300 GW by 2070, providing firm, low-carbon baseload power to complement renewables. Coal continues to decline rapidly in comparison to other energy sources, but it will still be a part of India's energy system to provide transitional reserves to help support reliability and stability from the electricity grid.

The emissions factor (carbon dioxide emitted per megawatt hour of generated electricity) for the grid will decline dramatically and approach nearly 0 by 2070, according to the Net Zero Scenario.

Buildings, Cooling And Materials Pose Major Challenges

A defining feature of India’s transition is that most of its future economy is yet to be built. Nearly 86% of India’s building stock does not exist today, offering a rare opportunity to embed energy efficiency, low-carbon materials and climate-responsive design at scale.

At the same time, the report flags major challenges from rising appliance ownership, particularly air conditioning. Cooling already accounts for nearly 64% of residential energy demand, while data centres contribute an estimated 27% of total building energy use. Without strong efficiency standards and urban planning reforms, cooling demand risks becoming a major source of emissions growth.

Increased income levels will lead to sharply higher demand for materials. In particular, it is estimated that steel consumption per person may increase by more than six times by 2070, and cement consumption will significantly increase because of increases in infrastructure and housing. It is therefore critical that a circular economy approach is adopted where recycling, material efficiency and sustainable consumption are prioritized over the use of virgin resources.